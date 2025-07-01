Snap Insight: PM Paetongtarn's fall over leaked call signals probable demise of Shinawatra clan in Thailand

THAILAND’S POWERFUL ARMY

The proximate cause of the current crisis is the withdrawal last month of the Bhumjaithai Party from the ruling coalition, following the leak by former Cambodian leader Hun Sen of a phone call he had with Ms Paetongtarn over an ongoing border dispute. Mr Hun Sen is President of his country’s Senate while his son Hun Manet is Prime Minister.

The petition by 36 senators from Thailand’s upper house accused the 38-year-old Ms Paetongtarn, daughter of Thaksin Shinawatra and niece of Yingluck Shinawatra - both former prime ministers and both unseated in military coups in 2006 and 2014 respectively - of violating ethical standards in the leaked call.

The plight of Ms Paetongtarn – who has been in power for just 10 months - underlines the reality that in Thailand, one must not antagonise the powerful army.

In the call, Ms Paetongtarn called her much older Cambodian counterpart and friend of her father “uncle” - and also referred to a senior Thai army commander as an “opponent”.

Later, struggling to maintain her stature and her nationalist credentials, she apologised but also insisted that her remarks had been misunderstood and she only had the best interests of her country in mind.

There is some speculation of a potential coup d’etat. But while a coup d’etat is never quite off the menu for Thailand’s military - Thailand has been through 12 military coups since 1932 - it is generally seen as a last resort when the political situation is deemed untenable, for instance if there is widespread political violence.