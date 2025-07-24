Thailand and Cambodia militaries clash at disputed border

BANGKOK: Armed clashes broke out between Thailand and Cambodia along a disputed area of their border early on Thursday (Jul 24), the militaries of both countries said, accusing each other of firing the first shots after weeks of simmering tension.

A spokesperson for Cambodia's defence ministry said there had been an unprovoked incursion by Thai troops and Cambodian forces had responded in self-defence.

In a statement, the Thai military said Cambodian troops had opened fire in an area near the disputed Ta Moan Thom temple. It said Cambodia had deployed a surveillance drone before sending troops to the area with heavy weapons.

At least two Thai soldiers were injured in border clashes with the Cambodian military on Thursday, said Colonel Richa Suksuwanont, Thai army's deputy spokesman. The Cambodian military has used a range of weapons, including BM21 rocket launchers, in the clashes in disputed border areas, he told reporters.

The situation at the border remains delicate and must be addressed with care and with measures in line with international law, Thailand's acting premier Phumtham Wechayachai said on Thursday.



Cambodia's influential former premier Hun Sen said in a Facebook post that two Cambodian provinces had come under shelling from Thailand's military. He also called for calm and urged Cambodians to place their trust in the Cambodian armed forces and government.