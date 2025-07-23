Thailand recalls ambassador, expels Cambodian envoy in border row

BANGKOK: Thailand has recalled its ambassador to Cambodia and will expel Cambodia's ambassador, the ruling Pheu Thai party said on Wednesday (Jul 23) following a new landmine incident that injured a Thai soldier along the countries' disputed border.

The Thai foreign ministry has lodged a formal protest with Cambodia, saying the landmines found in the area were newly deployed and had not been encountered during previous patrols, the party said on social media.

Thailand has downgraded diplomatic relations with Cambodia, it said.

Cambodia’s government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Thailand’s foreign ministry added it had yet to be informed of the decision to recall the Thai envoy and the plan to expel Cambodia's ambassador.

According to a Facebook post by the ruling Pheu Thai party, Acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said the country has downgraded diplomatic relations with Cambodia and will further reassess diplomatic ties.

It added that the government has ordered the closures of all border checkpoints under their jurisdiction, strictly prohibiting tourist entry.

In the landmine incident on Wednesday, the soldier sustained injuries and lost his right leg, the party said.

The Thai government had on Sunday condemned its neighbour for allegedly laying anti-personnel landmines along their shared border.

The former leaders of the two countries also squabbled, with former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen saying that he has no desire to communicate with former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

On the issue of border skirmishes, the Thai foreign ministry on Sunday said that the landmines were a serious violation of international law and an infringement of Thai sovereignty.

The statement by foreign ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura came after the three Thai soldiers were injured following a blast near the Chong Bok border area in Ubon Ratchathani province on Jul 16, The Nation reported.

It added that inspections by Thai authorities found that the landmines used in the incident were newly planted and not part of Thailand’s arsenal or inventory.

The Cambodian and Thai armies had on May 28 exchanged fire near Mom Bei - also known as the Emerald Triangle - that resulted in the death of a Cambodian soldier.

Since then, both Thailand and Cambodia have been locked in military and diplomatic standoffs, involving troop reinforcement along land borders and tit-for-tat cross-border restrictions.