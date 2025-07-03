Commentary: Thai PM’s suspension threatens more than the Shinawatra legacy

SINGAPORE: There was a potent sense of deja vu in Bangkok on Tuesday (Jul 1). Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, daughter of former leader Thaksin, was suspended from duty by the Constitutional Court, after a petition by 36 senators over her controversial leaked phone conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

Her predecessor Srettha Thavisin had similarly come under the Constitutional Court’s scrutiny, after 40 senators submitted a petition alleging he breached ethical standards by appointing Shinawatra family lawyer Pichit Chuenban to the Cabinet. In August 2024, he was found guilty and dismissed after less than a year in office.

Mr Srettha was the fourth prime minister in 16 years to be removed after a Constitutional Court ruling.

In Ms Paetongtarn’s case, the senators allege that she had breached the constitution and ethical standards for negative remarks about Thailand’s 2nd Army Region commander and for being overly deferential to Mr Hun Sen over an ongoing border dispute.

Ms Paetongtarn now faces the real risk of following in Mr Srettha’s footsteps in the coming months, and with it, possibly the end of the Shinawatra clan’s grip on power. But her family’s political legacy is hardly the only thing being threatened.