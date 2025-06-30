Why is Thai tourism stuttering and will its renewed focus on ‘quality over quantity’ work?

BANGKOK: Consistently the crownholder of Southeast Asia’s most visited country, Thailand came close in 2019 to a symbolic threshold it had never reached before: 40 million tourists.

It narrowly missed the mark but six years later, it is nowhere close to recreating that golden period for one of the country’s most important industries.

It was overtaken by both Malaysia and Japan in terms of international arrivals in 2024, which welcomed 38 and 36.9 million visitors last year, compared to Thailand’s 35.5 million.

Four years after reopening its borders following the COVID-19 pandemic with the hope that tourists - especially from China - would flood back, Thailand is once again recalibrating its tourism strategy.

With its international tourism industry dipping, Thailand is now doubling down on a “quality over quantity” gameplan, with a focus on higher-spending visitors.

The Kingdom has been promoting this approach since 2018, but its recent resurgence as one of five strategies outlined by Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong at the Thailand Tourism Forum earlier this year stresses deeper and more meaningful experiences over large volumes of visitors.

The Thailand Tourism Authority (TAT) is also shifting its focus to markets like Europe, the United States and the Middle East to fill the void left by China, whose numbers have largely evaporated since the pandemic.

The TAT announced in June that tourist arrivals between Jan 1 and Jun 9 from a number of countries had risen, compared to the same period last year. These included Germany, Italy, multiple Gulf nations, the United Kingdom and Australia.

“These are high-purchasing-power travellers, exactly the type of tourists Thailand’s revised strategy is now prioritising,” TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said.

It has been pushing new and tactical long-haul air routes, promoting sports tourism and cultural festivals and focusing more on eco-tourism.

But with geopolitical tensions rippling across travel corridors and economic uncertainties lingering, experts have questioned whether Thailand risks chasing shadows instead of focusing on developing a long-term sustainable tourism industry.

“2025 is a pivotal point really in the recovery from the pandemic where Thailand does need to rethink what it's doing,” said Gary Bowerman, a tourism policy and consumer trends analyst.

“This isn't going to be a quick turnaround,” he said.

The country is set to miss its own target of 39 million foreign arrivals in 2025, a number still down on the peak of 2019 (39.8 million). This followed the 38.3 million foreign visitors who visited the Kingdom in 2018.

Tourism began recovering from the pandemic in 2022, with 11 million arrivals. This more than doubled in 2023 to 28.2 million.