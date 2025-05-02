Commentary: Why importing more will not save Thailand from Trump’s tariffs

BANGKOK: US President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs is a nightmare for trade-oriented economies, including Thailand. In response, the Thai government has prioritised increasing imports from the US and diversifying export markets.

While the 90-day pause of tariff escalation offers significant relief, it risks fostering complacency, as the government’s current approach may prove inadequate.

The new US tariffs come as a shock to many for two key reasons. First, it imposes tariffs on imports from nearly all countries.

Second, the tariff rates are substantial when compared to the US’ current Most Favoured Nation (MFN) weighted average. Thailand now faces a 36 per cent tariff. Cambodia faces a 49 per cent tariff, Laos 48 per cent and Vietnam 46 per cent. Even with the 90-day pause in tariff escalation announced on Apr 9, a new minimum rate of 10 per cent remains in effect for goods imported from all countries.

The impact will be especially severe for trade-dependent developing countries like Thailand. Since the late 1970s, trade has driven rapid economic growth and structural transformation in Thailand, shifting labour from agriculture to manufacturing and services.

A distinctive feature of Thailand’s trade regime is its ability to create jobs through labour-intensive manufacturing exports. Since 1990, liberal trade and investment policies, along with lower transport and communication costs, have deepened Thailand’s integration into global value chains. Today, the country is a major hub for the automobile and electronics industries.