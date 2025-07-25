Singapore urges restraint as Cambodia-Thailand border row escalates

SINGAPORE: Singapore has called for restraint by Cambodia and Thailand amid rising tensions between the Southeast Asian neighbours, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Thursday (Jul 24).

This comes after the military forces of both countries traded fire along the neighbours’ shared border in a dramatic escalation of long-running territorial disputes.

"Singapore is deeply concerned by the clashes, and calls on both countries to exercise restraint and cease hostilities. We call on them to de-escalate tensions through diplomatic means and ensure the safety of all civilians," said MFA.

The ministry also advised Singaporeans to defer all travel to the border regions.

Singaporeans in Cambodia and Thailand should also monitor the news closely, heed the local government's advice and stay vigilant for personal safety.

MFA added that there are no reports of Singaporeans being injured in the border clashes so far.

Singaporeans in or travelling to either country are also highly encouraged to e-register with MFA here.

Those who require consular assistance should contact the respective Singapore Embassies in Phnom Penh or Bangkok, or MFA's duty office.