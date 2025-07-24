Thailand, Cambodia clash with jets and rockets in deadly border row

BANGKOK: Thailand and Cambodia fought their bloodiest military clashes in more than a decade on Thursday (Jul 24), with at least 12 people killed as the two sides battled with tanks, artillery and ground forces over disputed border zones.

Thailand and Cambodia have been at odds over sections of their shared border - an area that has never been fully demarcated.

The decades-old squabble flared into bloody clashes more than 15 years ago and again in May, when a Cambodian soldier was killed in a firefight.

In Thursday's clashes, Cambodia fired rockets and artillery shells into Thailand and the Thai military scrambled F-16 jets to carry out air strikes.