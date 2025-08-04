New SAF recruits to learn to fly drones and counter them
“We need to know how to make use of this kind of technology, and at the same time, we need to know how to counter some of this technology,” Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing said of military drones.
SINGAPORE: In response to an evolving military and technological landscape, new Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) recruits are learning how to fly drones and also counter threats from such unmanned systems, Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing said on Monday (Aug 4).
“With the proliferation of drone technology, (much) of this will be in the hands of both our own forces and also the adversary,” he told reporters after a visit to the SAF Basic Military Training Centre (BMTC) on Pulau Tekong.
During the visit – his first to BMTC since taking over the defence portfolio in May – Mr Chan watched recruits learn basic drone flying skills.
The first cohort of the new syllabus, comprising over 3,000 recruits, enlisted last month and will pass out in September.
Their drone training takes place indoors and also during field camp segments, where it is incorporated into their basic tactical movement drills.
Drones have featured prominently in warzones in recent times, notably in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
Mr Chan said that in the past, soldiers were trained on two-dimensional situational awareness.
“But with the urban terrain, with also the unmanned technologies available now, every one of our soldiers has to have spatial awareness not in two dimensions only, but also in three dimensions,” he said.
The use of drones is also an example of how the SAF continues to apply technology to warfighting, said Mr Chan.
He pointed to how soldiers increasingly have to use “manned-unmanned” combinations to augment their fighting capabilities, such as by employing a suite of technologies including drones and robots.
He was accompanied on Monday by senior defence ministry leaders and SAF commanders, including Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad, Chief of Defence Force Vice Admiral Aaron Beng, and Chief of Army Major General Cai Dexian.
VALUE OF DRONE TRAINING
Speaking to the media, BMTC Commander Colonel Muhammad Helmi Khaswan said drone training starts off with self-directed learning with videos, before proceeding to simulation training.
Recruits then gradually move outdoors, learning how to fly a drone in the outfield environment.
Colonel Helmi said drone training for recruits helps “overcome a different paradigm”.
“The battle space has changed. What used to be very two dimensional, very ground based, requires them to now be especially aware of what's happening in the sky, because you never know where the threat of the threat may come from,” he said.
He added that the BMTC was still developing some of the doctrine for using these drones.
Recruit PR Udayakumar, who enlisted last month, said he was surprised to find out about the drone training when he enlisted. He said the drones were quite easy to learn to control.
“Considering the current threats and current emerging issues, I think drones have been very helpful to solve issues without risking a man's life,” he added.
PSYCHOLOGICAL, PHYSICAL CARE
On Monday, Mr Chan was also briefed on how basic military training now involves data-driven, science-based approaches to strengthen the physical fitness and mental resilience of recruits.
The minister also observed how recruits use fitness wearables to monitor their physiological metrics, pursuing fitness outcomes based on their individual abilities.
Mr Chan also visited the Tekong Physiotherapy Centre, where he learnt more about the various injury management and prevention measures.
He noted that training is now more tailored to each recruit’s abilities and needs.
"In the past, when you do group training, you are training to the average of that whole group of soldiers," explained Mr Chan.
"(With) the application of technology, we are now able to personalise the training. You know each and every soldier, what is their heart rate, how much effort they are exerting, whether they can go further, or they are at risk of overstraining themselves.
"All these will allow us to be much more intentional in the way we optimise the soldier's performance."