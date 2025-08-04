New SAF recruits to learn to fly drones and counter them

SINGAPORE: In response to an evolving military and technological landscape, new Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) recruits are learning how to fly drones and also counter threats from such unmanned systems, Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing said on Monday (Aug 4).

“With the proliferation of drone technology, (much) of this will be in the hands of both our own forces and also the adversary,” he told reporters after a visit to the SAF Basic Military Training Centre (BMTC) on Pulau Tekong.

“We need to know how to make use of this kind of technology, and at the same time, we need to know how to counter some of this technology.”

During the visit – his first to BMTC since taking over the defence portfolio in May – Mr Chan watched recruits learn basic drone flying skills.

The first cohort of the new syllabus, comprising over 3,000 recruits, enlisted last month and will pass out in September.

Their drone training takes place indoors and also during field camp segments, where it is incorporated into their basic tactical movement drills.

Drones have featured prominently in warzones in recent times, notably in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.