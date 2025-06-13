Ex-employee of National Dental Centre of Singapore accused of taking photos of female patients' breasts

SINGAPORE: A former employee of the National Dental Centre of Singapore (NDCS) accused of taking voyeuristic images of female patients and then distributing them was charged in court on Friday (Jun 13).

Elgin Ng allegedly took "top-down and bottom-up" photographs of the women's breasts without their knowledge or consent. Charges did not specify how he did so.

For these alleged offences, the 28-year-old Singaporean was handed 25 charges of voyeurism, each involving a different woman whose identity was redacted from court documents due to a gag order.

The incidents, which form the bulk of Ng's charges, are said to have occurred between March 2022 and April 2024.

Ng is also said to have sent the voyeuristic images to a man on at least two occasions between May and June 2024. He was given a count of distributing voyeuristic images over this alleged offence.

COMPUTER MISUSE ACT

Apart from voyeurism, Ng is alleged to have accessed databases in computers belonging to NDCS while he did not have the authority.

He was handed two charges under the Computer Misuse Act for accessing the personal details of 18 patients from the electronic dental records system in 2023 and 2024.

Another two charges from the same Act state that Ng downloaded the photos of 42 patients from a system in 2022 and 2023.

In response to CNA's queries, NDCS said that Ng is no longer under its employment.

A spokesperson said that when the incident was brought to NDCS' attention, it conducted internal investigations and lodged a police report.

"Protecting the safety, privacy and data of our patients is of paramount importance to us," the spokesperson added.



"We take a serious view of data breach incidents and do not condone such misconduct."

The spokesperson said that the NDCS was unable to comment further as the case is before the courts.

Ng did not indicate a plea of guilt.

He will return to court for a next hearing on Jul 8.

For voyeurism, an offender can be jailed up to two years, or fined, or caned, or any combination of the penalties.

For distributing voyeuristic images, an offender can be jailed up to five years, or fined, or caned, or any combination of the penalties.

For accessing data without authority, an offender can be fined up to S$5,000 (US$3,900) or jailed up to two years, or both.