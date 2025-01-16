Father charged with publishing information that could identify his child protected by court order

SINGAPORE: A 44-year-old man was on Thursday (Jan 16) charged with publishing information that could lead to the identification of his child, whose identity was protected by a court order.

The Singaporean is accused of doing so without the approval of the Director-General of Social Welfare at the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF).

He faces four charges under the Children and Young Persons Act. He cannot be named as a gag order protecting his and his child's identities is in place.

Around Apr 24, 2024, the man allegedly published online six videos of a video conference involving himself, his child and a child protection officer.

The videos, which showed the child's face, were posted on the man's website, his Facebook page and his YouTube channel.

Around Aug 30, 2024, the man allegedly published on his website WhatsApp messages between himself and a child protection officer.

One set of messages from 2024 contained his child's name, the application number of the court order covering the child, and the man's identity as the father.

Another set of messages from 2021 contained the child's name and a screenshot of an email chain between the father and MSF officers.

Around Oct 30, 2024, the man is accused of publishing an affidavit on his website that contained the child's name, primary school and previous home address.

He also allegedly published a transcript of Family Justice Court proceedings between the Child Protective Service and himself on his website on Nov 7, 2024.

This transcript of the court proceedings on Aug 30, 2023, named the child and identified him as the father.

The man's case will be heard again on Feb 10.

Under the Children and Young Persons Act, without the approval of the Director-General of Social Welfare, a person must not publish information that could lead to the identification of a child who is covered under the Act.

This applies to any child who was the subject of an investigation under the Act, or was arrested on or after Jul 1, 2020.

It also applies to any child taken into care or custody by the Director-General, a protector, a police officer, or any officer authorised by the Director-General.

Any child who attends a family programme ordered by the Youth Court or is subject to a court order under the Children and Young Persons Act is also protected.

The punishment for this offence is a fine of up to S$5,000 (US$3,700). The maximum fine is doubled for repeat offenders.