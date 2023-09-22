Former Singapore Idol judge Ken Lim set for November trial over sex-related offences

SINGAPORE: Former Singapore Idol judge Ken Lim Chih Chiang is set to go to trial over offences of insulting or outraging the modesty of women, levelled against him by five alleged victims.

According to court records, the 59-year-old man’s first day of trial will be on Nov 17, with trial dates thereafter fixed for April and May next year.

Lim faces seven charges in total. He is accused of molesting a 25-year-old woman in his office at Hype Records at Henderson Road on Nov 23, 2021.

This is the most recent alleged offence, and the first one he was charged with in March this year.

The other six offences are for insulting the modesty of another four women at his office or his home between 1998 and 2013.

Among the things he is accused of saying, Lim allegedly told one female artiste that she was sexually inexperienced and he could assist her with this.

He is accused of asking two other women if they were virgins and saying things like "what if I have sex with you right now".

Lim is defended by lawyers from WongPartnership, comprising Senior Counsel Tan Chee Meng, Mr Paul Loy and Mr Calvin Ong.

The trial dates were fixed after a pre-trial conference on Friday afternoon (Sep 22).

This in turn came after Lim's lawyers released a statement on Wednesday, after Lim received the latest charge. The lawyers said their client had made clear since he was first charged in March that he intended to "vigorously contest the allegations".

In the statement, Lim's lawyers said their client was "disappointed that the prosecution has not been prepared to take dates for trial despite numerous requests by us to do so".

If found guilty of molestation, he faces a jail term of up to two years, a fine or both. The punishment also includes caning, but offenders above 50 are not caned.

For each count of insulting a woman's modesty, he faces up to a year's jail, a fine or both if convicted.