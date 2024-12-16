'It made my heart hurt': 82-year-old volunteer who was scolded over free haircut in Tampines

SINGAPORE: Over the past decade, Ms Jenny Yang has been a regular face at a monthly free haircut service organised by Tampines GRC.

The 82-year-old is one of 15 regular volunteers of the community service project, which started in 2014.

Together with five to 10 volunteers, they provide haircuts for an average of 50 to 60 residents each session.

With her sharp eyes and a trusty pair of scissors, the 82-year-old expertly cuts and trims the hair of the residents, who are mostly low-income and elderly.

It has become a passion for the octogenarian retiree, who used to own a hair salon in Malaysia 25 years ago before she moved to Singapore and became a hawker.

“After I retired, my friends asked me to cut their hair so I would go to their house or do it outside my house. But we received complaints sometimes, so I decided to find places where I could volunteer my services,” she told CNA in Mandarin.

“I started volunteering at old folks’ homes and a couple of community centre programmes to help cut people’s hair and I loved it.

“When I see how happy they are with their haircut, it makes me happy too.”