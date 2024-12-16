'It made my heart hurt': 82-year-old volunteer who was scolded over free haircut in Tampines
Ms Jenny Yang is one of 15 regular volunteers at a monthly free haircut service in Tampines GRC.
SINGAPORE: Over the past decade, Ms Jenny Yang has been a regular face at a monthly free haircut service organised by Tampines GRC.
The 82-year-old is one of 15 regular volunteers of the community service project, which started in 2014.
Together with five to 10 volunteers, they provide haircuts for an average of 50 to 60 residents each session.
With her sharp eyes and a trusty pair of scissors, the 82-year-old expertly cuts and trims the hair of the residents, who are mostly low-income and elderly.
It has become a passion for the octogenarian retiree, who used to own a hair salon in Malaysia 25 years ago before she moved to Singapore and became a hawker.
“After I retired, my friends asked me to cut their hair so I would go to their house or do it outside my house. But we received complaints sometimes, so I decided to find places where I could volunteer my services,” she told CNA in Mandarin.
“I started volunteering at old folks’ homes and a couple of community centre programmes to help cut people’s hair and I loved it.
“When I see how happy they are with their haircut, it makes me happy too.”
But when a man confronted Ms Yang last month at the free haircut service, it devastated her.
The incident only came to light on Dec 4 when MP Baey Yam Keng (PAP-Tampines) posted about it on his Instagram page and called for respect for volunteers.
Mr Baey wrote that the man complained his haircut was “ugly” and that the sides were “not balanced”.
“He made a scene, saying that we are not doing a good job and that as organisers, we should have scrutinised our hairdressers,” he wrote.
“He went on to confront Aunty Jenny who cut for him, saying that she should retire and not give such lousy service.”
While she was initially reluctant to talk about the incident, Ms Yang later told CNA that his words had cut deep.
“I was so sad and it really made my heart hurt when he said that to me,” she said.
“When the news came out later, I received a lot of messages and calls from my friends asking me what happened. I was just really sad … even as I think about it now, it makes me feel a little bit like crying,” she said, as her voice quivered.
“But I received a lot of comfort from people around me.”
GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY
Volunteers of the monthly free haircut project that CNA spoke to said that such incidents are rare, adding that most participants are generally very appreciative and kind towards volunteers.
“I have heard of some participants at other community projects who get angry at volunteers over a haircut. For example, there was one who hurled vulgarities at a volunteer because the clippers grazed her a bit,” said Mr Melvin Har, who volunteers as a hairdresser at several community-organised events.
“It doesn’t happen a lot but it does happen sometimes. But usually, the participants are very nice and some will bring food for us to show their appreciation.”
Ms Jamie Neo, who has been volunteering at the Tampines project since 2022, said it was the first time she had seen such an incident.
“It was quite upsetting to see that happen. I felt very sad for Aunty Jenny, who has been a volunteer for so long, because the man’s words were very hurtful,” said the 49-year-old, who provides free nail grooming for elderly residents at the monthly session.
But these volunteers said they are determined not to let such negative experiences deter them from giving back to the community.
“At the end of the day, I am volunteering because I want to help those in need and give back to my community,” said Ms Neo, who started volunteering as a nail technician two years ago after her battle with ovarian cancer.
The 49-year-old reached out to Mr Baey two years ago, shortly after finishing her chemotherapy treatment, to offer her services for the programme.
“I was feeling quite bad at the time and had depression after my chemotherapy, so I decided to go into volunteering,” said Ms Neo, who has been in remission for four years.
“A lot of the elderly residents who come to us have ingrown nails or thick nails that make it so painful for them to walk, so I help to cut, trim and treat their nails.
“You can really see that they always look forward to the monthly haircut and nail grooming session because after a month, their nails and hair might need some trimming.
“I live in Tampines and often bump into these old folks so whenever they see me, they ask if I’ll be at the next session. I always make it a point to go down to help.
“It’s really given me a sense of purpose and fulfilment because there are so many people that really need my service and they really appreciate the things that we do for them.”
Volunteering as a hairdresser has also allowed Mr Har to fulfil his childhood dream of becoming a hairdresser, while serving his community.
“It’s really something I look forward to every month because I get to learn something new each time, meet different people and make new friends,” he said. “I really love it.”
As for Ms Yang, she continues to provide free haircuts around the island, on top of the monthly volunteering session in Tampines.
“I get a lot of messages from people asking me if I can go to their home to cut their mother’s hair because it’s getting long,” she said.
“If I know how to get there, I’ll take the bus or MRT to their place. But if I’m not familiar with the place then I’ll just take a cab over to cut their hair.
“Very often, they will try to pay me after the haircut or want to send me food or gifts on special occasions,” she said, with a laugh.
“But I always say no because I’m doing this as a volunteer and not to earn money.
“In everything I do, I always make sure I try to do my best. So I will continue to do this as long as I can.”