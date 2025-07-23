IN FOCUS: 5 years ago, Gen Z entered the workforce from home. It shaped their career approach

SINGAPORE: During the pandemic, scores of workers were utterly undone and disorientated by the shift to working from home.

It wasn’t about the dip in productivity and blurred work-life boundaries, which were surface-level issues.

It was the realisation that the office had been more than just a physical, communal space for them, before COVID-19 hit. There was structure to it, which had helped generations of employees to anchor their professional identity and find their footing when starting out.

After the dust settled, it became clear that working from home wasn't just a personal adjustment to be made.

Five years on, the greater significance is obvious, and perhaps most prominent among Gen Z workers. It has shaped the outlook of a cohort that began their careers at home – an experience that is now steadily redefining workplace culture altogether.

WHEN A GENERATION STARTS WORK IN THEIR BEDROOMS

Among Gen Zs, typically defined as those born between 1997 and 2012, their oldest members entered the Singapore workforce just as the pandemic began in 2020.

All they’ve known is remote or hybrid work, which often comes with greater autonomy to shape work around their personal preferences, said organisational behaviour expert Winnie Jiang.

In many instances, it’ll form the “baseline" for their expectations; manifesting in how they choose their physical environment to work and potentially shaping their career choices, the assistant professor from INSEAD business school added.

"Whereas for previous generations, changing careers could be a bit stigmatised, now it’s being framed as self-exploration and entrepreneurial pursuits.”

It aligns with imprinting theory in psychology, which suggests that experiences during “critical, formative periods” leave lasting effects on identity and behaviour, said Asst Prof Jiang.

And few periods are more formative than the onset of one’s career.