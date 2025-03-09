A case of ‘lying flat’? Hong Kong’s Gen Z is rethinking 9-to-5 work

HONG KONG: When Alex Wong was growing up, his father spent most of his time at work instead of at home. Family holidays were also limited to summertime.

But his father made a promise: After retirement, they would surely make up for lost time.

That promise was shattered when, shortly after Wong’s 18th birthday, his father suffered a spinal injury that left him paralysed.

It was a life-changing moment for Wong. If his father had worked tirelessly for a future that never came, he thought, what was stopping the same from happening to him?

“Previously I’d spent most of my time studying,” the 22-year-old said. “Now I want to enjoy myself enough first and think about the future only in my 30s.”