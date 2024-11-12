Issuing limits for Singapore government securities, Treasury bills raised to S$1.5 trillion

SINGAPORE: The government will be able to raise more money through government securities and Treasury bills (T-bills), after a motion was passed in parliament on Tuesday (Nov 12).

Lawmakers approved an increase of S$450 billion (US$337 billion), bringing the new limit for the issuance of such securities to S$1.515 trillion. This cap is expected to last until 2029.

More than 60 per cent of the increase is expected to come from the issuance of Special Singapore Government Securities, which are government bonds issued to the Central Provident Fund (CPF) Board.

CPF funds are used to invest in these special securities that are fully guaranteed by the government, and earn a coupon rate that is pegged to the interest rates that CPF members receive.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) said this provides assurance that the CPF Board will be able to pay its members.