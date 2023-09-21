Singapore’s fencing team aims for at least two medals at Asian Games
The sport's national body said the Games will be a litmus test of where Singapore stands on the continental stage, especially ahead of the Paris Olympics in 2024.
SINGAPORE: Singapore's fencing team is hoping to carve a little piece of history at the upcoming Asian Games as it aims to bring home at least two medals.
This would double its previous best of one bronze at the 2014 and 2018 editions.
Among the 16 fencers who will represent the country is Elle Koh, whose stellar performance at the SEA Games in Hanoi last year - her first - earned her two gold medals in the women's individual and team epee.
At this year’s SEA Games in Phnom Penh, Koh delivered yet another double gold. The 16-year-old will next be shooting for the stars in Hangzhou, where she will be making her Asian Games debut.
“I think the SEA Games and winning four golds gives me a confidence boost to believe in my ability and believe that there's nobody that's unbeatable,” she told CNA.
“I just have to believe that if I train hard and just try my best at competition, I'll receive good results.”
She aims to claim a spot in the top eight during the pools, and eventually win a medal at the Games that officially begin on Saturday (Sep 23).
TOUGH COMPETITION
However, there will be more world-class fencers at the Asian Games as compared to her past events, said Koh, citing Hong Kong’s Vivian Kong, who is ranked second in the world in women’s epee. She added that South Korea, Japan and host China may also stand in the way.
Koh will join three other teammates including Olympian Kiria Tikanah in the team event. The quartet is aiming for a podium finish.
Singapore has two bronze medals to its name in the sport at the Asian Games. This includes the third-place finish by the women's foil team at the last Games in 2018.
SEA Games gold medalist Samuel Elijah Robson will also mark his maiden appearance at the Asian Games. He said fresh experiences from the recent Asian and World Championships have helped his team prepare better.
"The results weren't really what we were going for. But it was definitely a very good experience. We fenced a lot of tough opponents, both in the individual and team (events). I think each one of my teammates, they fenced someone difficult and they lost to someone who was quite skilled,” he told CNA.
He will be involved in the men's team foil event, and gunning for a bronze.
“It's actually quite doable because even though we're going up against the best in the world, we've shown in last year’s Asian Fencing Championships that we have a shot against them,” he said.
The team recently had a training camp where they did everything but fencing. Instead, they took part in bonding activities.
“It was really just to get to know each other better, to know each other's strengths and weaknesses, each other's responses in different kinds of situations, so that we know how to support each other best,” he said.
LITMUS TEST
The sport's national body said the Games will be a litmus test of where Singapore stands on the continental stage, ahead of the Paris Olympics in 2024.
The format of the Asian Games is “very similar” to the Olympic Games, said technical director at Fencing Singapore Marko Milic.
“It's a small competition and we would like to see where our current fencers, especially those who are aiming to qualify for the Olympic Games stand and how they will perform at this kind of level.”
Koh is also looking to experience some growth from her participation.
“I'm hoping to take away what I’m weak in and what I can improve on further technically or mentally. Maybe there will be some flaws I find, and hopefully I can uncover those flaws and improve on them so that I can come back stronger next time,” she said.