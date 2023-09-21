Singapore’s fencing team aims for at least two medals at Asian Games

SINGAPORE: Singapore's fencing team is hoping to carve a little piece of history at the upcoming Asian Games as it aims to bring home at least two medals.

This would double its previous best of one bronze at the 2014 and 2018 editions.

Among the 16 fencers who will represent the country is Elle Koh, whose stellar performance at the SEA Games in Hanoi last year - her first - earned her two gold medals in the women's individual and team epee.

At this year’s SEA Games in Phnom Penh, Koh delivered yet another double gold. The 16-year-old will next be shooting for the stars in Hangzhou, where she will be making her Asian Games debut.

“I think the SEA Games and winning four golds gives me a confidence boost to believe in my ability and believe that there's nobody that's unbeatable,” she told CNA.

“I just have to believe that if I train hard and just try my best at competition, I'll receive good results.”

She aims to claim a spot in the top eight during the pools, and eventually win a medal at the Games that officially begin on Saturday (Sep 23).