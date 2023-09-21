Speed climbing, roller skating athletes hope Asian Games inspire more Singaporeans to pick up niche sports

SINGAPORE: Athletes representing Team Singapore in Sport Climbing and Roller Skating at the upcoming Asian Games hope their participation and performance will inspire more people to pick up urban sports.

Singapore is sending its largest delegation to the Games so far, with 431 athletes competing across 32 sports. The event will be held from Sep 23 to Oct 8 in China’s eastern city of Hangzhou.

Among the contingent are five climbers and five skaters who said their journey to the Games has been exciting but tough, citing a lack of local competition and facilities.

Their disciplines are considered niche competitive sports by some, with speed climbing only making its official Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 and roller speed skating at the Youth Olympic Games Buenos Aires 2018.