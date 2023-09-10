Once a snooker player, this Singaporean will now compete in Street Fighter at the Asian Games

Chia was eventually introduced to members of the Street Fighter community, such as professional gamer Ho Kun Xian, in 2016.

"Back then, there was the Alienware Gaming cafe in Chinatown which is now closed," he recalled. "They used to hang there almost every Friday, and then I would just join them ... when I was free."

This environment also brought out his competitive side, recalled Chia, who competed in his first major tournament in 2017 and finished in the top 20.

"I actually got to play one of my fighting game heroes - "Tokido" (professional player Hajime Taniguchi) - in my very first tournament, which was a very enlightening experience ... So I found it fun and never looked back."

Along the way, there were highs and lows, said Chia, who was crowned Intel World Open SEA Champion in 2021. The same year, he finished third in the Capcom Pro Tour Southeast Asia and in the Evolution Championship Series 2021 Online Asia South.

Chia went on to win the Capcom Pro Tour Southeast Asia last year.

"There were a lot of losses when I went for tournaments, there were some wins ... And I think like any other sport, it is quite mentally discouraging," he explained.

"But you just have to persevere and with time, improvement will come and results will come - it's just how much effort you're willing to put in and how determined you are."

There are two things about Street Fighter which appeals to Chia, the first being that it is an individual game.

"I always preferred individual sports or games. Even when I watch TV, I prefer sports like golf, tennis, badminton, table tennis, snooker. I like to watch bowling sometimes," he explained.

"Second, I like the reward that comes with it. If I do well in a tournament, I won't have to say somebody 'carried' me."

Throughout his Street Fighter endeavours, Chia has had the backing of a supportive family.

"My family has always been very supportive about it. Thankfully my parents are not old fashioned. They're quite open minded about a lot of things, they've been very supportive my whole life. So I'm very thankful," he said.

The support from his wife in particular has always been "immense" added Chia.

"She's definitely seen the decline of my snooker, she has seen that phase. So when I started to find love in competing in another sport/game, she was like: 'Just go and do it'."

A 'HARSH REALITY'

Chia, who works in the oil and gas industry, typically practices four times a week for about four hours. Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays are for time with his family, and it is important to strike a balance to prevent burn out, he said.

"There are still times where I overdo it, there are times where I am ... ill-disciplined and I practice on a Sunday. I usually don't do that, but there are days that when I start, I don't stop," he said.

"For example, I can play in the afternoon at 2 to ... 7pm. And then if that happens, it will catch up with me slowly later in the week ... When that happens, (and) I feel too tired, I usually take a half a week break just to completely re-energize myself."

But improvement comes with practice, Chia stressed.

"Maybe I do pick up things faster than other people, but I don't consider myself talented. If you're a beginner and you pick up the game, if you have fun and you practice enough, it's only a matter of time before you reach a certain level," he said.

As part of his preparations for the Asian Games, Chia regularly practices with players from countries such as Japan, Hong Kong and Taiwan. These include top players familiar to the gaming community like Taniguchi, "Oil King" (Leevy Lin) and "Bonchan" (Masato Takahashi).