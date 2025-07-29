Owner of burnt Toa Payoh flat fears for future, says his three children now have 'nothing'
Unemployed since losing his job during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr Tan Chee Siah tells CNA he has struggled to make ends meet and worries about what lies ahead after the fire.
SINGAPORE: Mr Tan Chee Siah was driving around Woodlands at about 1pm on Tuesday when he received a shocking call from his wife – their flat at Block 229 Toa Payoh Lorong 8 was on fire.
Recalling how he immediately rushed home and reached his block in just 15 minutes, Mr Tan was at first relieved when he saw that his wife had escaped the burning flat.
That was when he realised that his home was still ablaze, with angry flames pouring from the windows and warping the metal frames.
“I looked up and saw my house burning. I told myself, ‘it’s gone’,” the 55-year-old told CNA.
The fire from Mr Tan’s home on the 10th floor later spread to the unit above, before the blaze was finally extinguished at about 5.40pm, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).
Seven people were taken to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon, including a child and a firefighter. His wife, 41, and maid were among those who were brought to the Singapore General Hospital.
Mr Tan lives with his wife, three children, maid and dog. He and his wife are both unemployed.
His wife was alone at home when the fire broke out, while the maid was out walking the dog.
He said the fire started from the kitchen, and his wife did not know about it until she was informed by a neighbour, who knocked on her door.
Mr Tan’s wife then quickly rang him before rushing to the ninth floor to ask a neighbour for help to call SCDF.
“I can see she was quite stable, but mentally she wasn’t very stable,” he said, adding that his wife was in tears.
Once Mr Tan’s wife and maid were taken to the hospital, he went to pick his three children from school.
He said that his 10-year-old daughter is still “too young” to grasp the severity of the situation, but his 13-year-old son burst into tears when told that his mother was in the hospital.
When asked if faulty wiring could have caused the fire, Mr Tan told CNA that they had just renovated the house when the family moved in three years ago.
TEMPORARY ACCOMODATION
While Mr Tan is grateful to the rescuers, he said he initially thought that the firefighters could also save the flat. He added that it took them some time before they started to hose down the flames.
“I do appreciate that they rushed in,” he said, but added that there needs to be upgrades to ensure proper fire safety.
CNA has sought comments from other residents in the block, with some having to find alternative living arrangements until it's safe to return home.
Speaking to members of the media earlier on Tuesday, Mr Saktiandi Supaat, who is a Member of Parliament for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, said grassroots leaders will ensure that the occupants of units affected by the fire are provided with alternative housing arrangements. These temporary arrangements will be provided by HDB.
On this, Mr Tan said he did not know if there would be basic essentials provided as well, such as a mattress and a fan.
IN A TOUGH SPOT
When CNA went up to his flat at around 8.40pm, the unit was completely burnt, with workers fixing the wiring nearby.
Flights of stairs leading up to the unit were flooded with water and the floor was also covered in soot.
“Everything is gone,” Mr Tan said, repeating what he was told by the firefighters.
Financially, Mr Tan said he is in a tough spot.
He said he used to own an interior design firm, but lost his job during the COVID-19 pandemic. He has been taking on temporary delivery jobs since to put food on the table.
But it has been an arduous task.
“I cannot make ends meet,” he said.
To add onto Mr Tan’s worries about all that has been lost from the blaze, he felt torn if he should send his children to school as his two sons have exams tomorrow.
“Now they have no spare clothing … No nothing,” he said.