Owner of burnt Toa Payoh flat fears for future, says his three children now have 'nothing'

SINGAPORE: Mr Tan Chee Siah was driving around Woodlands at about 1pm on Tuesday when he received a shocking call from his wife – their flat at Block 229 Toa Payoh Lorong 8 was on fire.

Recalling how he immediately rushed home and reached his block in just 15 minutes, Mr Tan was at first relieved when he saw that his wife had escaped the burning flat.

That was when he realised that his home was still ablaze, with angry flames pouring from the windows and warping the metal frames.

“I looked up and saw my house burning. I told myself, ‘it’s gone’,” the 55-year-old told CNA.

The fire from Mr Tan’s home on the 10th floor later spread to the unit above, before the blaze was finally extinguished at about 5.40pm, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Seven people were taken to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon, including a child and a firefighter. His wife, 41, and maid were among those who were brought to the Singapore General Hospital.