Fire breaks out in Toa Payoh flat

SINGAPORE: Firefighting operations are underway in Toa Payoh on Tuesday (Jul 29) after a blaze broke out in a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at Block 229 Toa Payoh Lorong 8 at about 1.10pm.

"SCDF is currently at the scene conducting a firefighting operation," it said in a Facebook post.

Footage showed thick smoke billowing out of several windows of the unit, with a few window frames mangled from the heat.

The smoke could also be seen from the nearby Central Expressway.

Videos from a CNA reader showed a cordon at the block with several SCDF officers on the scene.

This is a developing story, please refresh for updates.