Fire breaks out in Toa Payoh flat
Fire breaks out in Toa Payoh flat

Fire at Block 229 Toa Payoh Lorong 8 on Jul 29, 2025. (Photos: Facebook/Chris Soh)

29 Jul 2025 02:17PM (Updated: 29 Jul 2025 02:19PM)
SINGAPORE: Firefighting operations are underway in Toa Payoh on Tuesday (Jul 29) after a blaze broke out in a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at Block 229 Toa Payoh Lorong 8 at about 1.10pm.

"SCDF is currently at the scene conducting a firefighting operation," it said in a Facebook post. 

Footage showed thick smoke billowing out of several windows of the unit, with a few window frames mangled from the heat.

The smoke could also be seen from the nearby Central Expressway.

Videos from a CNA reader showed a cordon at the block with several SCDF officers on the scene. 

This is a developing story, please refresh for updates.

View of the fire at Block 229 Toa Payoh Lorong 8 on Jul 29, 2025. (Photo: CNA reader)

Source: CNA/dy/zl(mi)

