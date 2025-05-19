Actor Ian Fang jailed 40 months for sexual offences with minor, gag order lifted on his identity

SINGAPORE: Former actor Ian Fang was sentenced to 40 months' jail on Monday (May 19) after pleading guilty to sexual offences with a minor.

His identity was made public on Monday after a gag order was lifted.

Fang, whose registered name is Fang Wei Jie, pleaded guilty to three charges of sexual penetration of a girl under 16. Three similar charges were taken into consideration for sentencing, along with one count of obstructing justice and one count of stalking.

A gag order remains on the identity of the victim, who was 15 at the time of the offences. The pair met at an entertainment event.

The prosecution, represented by Deputy Public Prosecutor Lynda Lee, applied to have the gag order on Fang's identity lifted before District Judge Eddy Tham on Monday.

Fang's lawyer Noelle Teoh objected to this, arguing that the victim may be identified through Fang's identity.

In support of her argument, Ms Teoh referred to the victim's impact statement, where the victim stated that people who knew both of them may guess at her identity.

The victim also stated that she was now "emotionally stronger" and was willing to bear the risk of being eventually identified.

Ms Teoh said that at least 30 people have seen Fang and the victim socially at events, adding that no one can guarantee how being identified will impact the victim.

Noting the defence's concerns, the prosecution replied that it had taken steps to remove identifying details from court documents.

Judge Tham issued a fresh gag order on details leading to the victim's identification, but excluded Fang's name.

At the time of the offences, Fang was an acting teacher with a child modelling school with students aged four to 14.