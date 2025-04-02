Restriction orders against 2 Singaporeans, including man who worked for foreign state, allowed to lapse

SINGAPORE: Restriction orders issued under the Internal Security Act (ISA) against two Singaporeans were allowed to lapse this year, the Internal Security Department said on Wednesday (Apr 2).

One of them - Dickson Yeo, 44 - had been detained for acting as a paid agent of a foreign state.

He was arrested after returning to Singapore in December 2020 and was interviewed to establish if he had engaged in activities prejudicial to Singapore’s security.

He was then detained under the ISA in January 2021 for acting as a paid agent for a "foreign state".

Although ISD at the time did not name the foreign state, Yeo was in 2020 sentenced to 14 months' jail in the US for spying for China against the US.

Yeo was subsequently released on a suspension direction in December 2021 and issued with a restriction order in January 2023.

The order then lapsed upon expiry in January this year.

“The threat posed by Yeo as a foreign agent has been effectively neutralised and he no longer requires close supervision under the (restriction order) regime,” said ISD.

Those on restriction orders cannot travel out of Singapore or change addresses or jobs, without approval. They also cannot access the Internet or social media, issue public statements, address public meetings or print, distribute or contribute to any publication without approval.

The other Singaporean whose restriction order was allowed to lapse is Asyrani Hussaini. The restriction order for the 35-year-old lapsed in March.

Asyrani, who was self-radicalised, was detained in March 2013 after he attempted to engage in the armed insurgency in southern Thailand. He was released from detention in March 2019 and issued with a restriction order.

ISD said he has made “good progress” in his rehabilitation and no longer requires close supervision under the restriction order regime.