Singapore not 'oversaving' with reserves 'barely keeping pace' with its economy: DPM Wong

SINGAPORE: Singapore is not "oversaving" – in fact, the national reserves are growing at a rate that is "barely keeping pace" with economic growth, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

“Some people think … just take more from the NIRC (Net Investment Returns Contribution), what harm does it do? The other misconception is we already have so much, so what's the harm?”

But the investment returns being channelled back into the national reserves is key to building up the country's coffers in the long run, Mr Wong said.

“If we don’t have anything going back into the reserves, the value of the reserves will diminish over time.”

Mr Wong was speaking to CNA in interviews for a brand-new series called Singapore Reserves Revealed.

Under the NIRC framework, the government can spend up to 50 per cent of the net investment returns on net assets invested by GIC, the Monetary Authority of Singapore and Temasek – the three entities that manage and invest Singapore’s reserves – and up to 50 per cent of the net investment income derived from past reserves from the remaining assets.

There have been calls by opposition parties for the government to increase the proportion of the NIRC that can be used for recurring expenditure needs.

The Workers’ Party, for one, had proposed drawing 60 per cent of the NIRC for government spending, up from the current 50 per cent, as one of the alternatives to raising the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Previously, Cabinet ministers, including Mr Wong, have defended the current framework as fair and that Singapore needs to continue with its approach as part of considering the needs of the next generation.

In its 2022/23 annual report released last month, GIC said its 20-year annualised real rate of return came in at 4.6 per cent for the year ended Mar 31. This was up from 4.2 per cent in the previous financial year, and its highest since 2015 when real returns hit 4.9 per cent.

In his interviews with CNA, Mr Wong raised an example of the country's reserves earning a return of 4 per cent, after adjusting for inflation.

“If we take half, it means 2 per cent goes into the Budget (and) 2 per cent goes back into the reserves.”

With the Singapore economy growing at about 2 per cent each year, it means that the “reserves (are) keeping pace, barely, with our economy”, he said.

“So, it’s not as though we are oversaving.”