Man charged with attempted murder of woman at Kallang Wave Mall

SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old man was on Tuesday (Jul 15) charged with attempting to murder a 29-year-old woman at Kallang Wave Mall.

Chua Jing Yuan is accused of slashing Ms Choong Wen Ting on the neck and stabbing her chest with a knife along a walkway inside the mall at about 1.20am on Monday.

Court documents stated that Chua allegedly did this with such intention and under such circumstances that if he had caused Ms Choong's death, he would have been guilty of murder.

The police said they received a call for assistance at Kallang Wave Mall at 1.25am.

Early investigations showed that a man had allegedly attacked a woman with a knife. He was disarmed and detained by members of the public before being arrested.

The woman was taken to the hospital to treat her injuries and is in stable condition.

CNA understands that Chua and the woman are not known to be connected.

He was charged by a field magistrate while warded in hospital. The next court hearing of his case will take place on Aug 5.

The offence of attempted murder that causes hurt to any person is punishable with life imprisonment and caning, or jail of up to 20 years with a fine and caning.