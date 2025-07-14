Man faces attempted murder charge over alleged knife attack at Kallang Wave Mall

SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old man will be charged on Tuesday (Jul 15) for the attempted murder of a 29-year-old woman at Kallang Wave Mall, located next to the National Stadium.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release that it was alerted to the incident at 1.25am on Monday, with preliminary investigations revealing that the man had allegedly attacked the woman with a knife.

The man “was disarmed and detained by members of the public before being arrested by police officers”, said SPF.

CNA understands that the man and the woman are not known to be connected.

The woman was taken to hospital, where she received treatment for her injuries. She is in a stable condition, the police added.

The police said they will seek a court order to remand the man for psychiatric assessment.

The offence of attempted murder where hurt is caused to any person by such act carries life imprisonment and caning, or imprisonment of up to 20 years and fine or caning, or both.