Two more men charged with urinating at MRT stations

SINGAPORE: Two Singaporean men in their 50s were on Wednesday (Jan 15) charged with urinating at MRT stations in separate incidents.

Zhou Hongwei, 57, was charged with urinating in front of the passenger service centre of Potong Pasir MRT station at about 7.30pm on Monday.

Zhou informed the court that he would plead guilty and was given a date to do so on Feb 26.

He remains out on bail of S$5,000. The judge reminded Zhou not to re-offend while on bail, to which Zhou replied: "Okay, can."

A spokesperson from transport operator SBS Transit previously said that a staff member witnessed the incident and contacted the police.

The man left the station with the police and the affected area was immediately cleaned, the spokesperson said.

In the second case, Soo Fook Khan, 53, was charged with urinating at the platform of Tanah Merah MRT station at about 12.30pm on Jan 8.

Soo also faces a separate charge of harassing a borrower on behalf of an unlicensed moneylender on Oct 5, 2024, by pouring out ashes from a prayer urn and using the urn to knock on the door of a flat.

He was remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for medical examination after being charged and remains out on bail of S$15,000.

The incident at Tanah Merah MRT station was captured on video that was posted online on Monday.

To date, three cases of public urination at MRT stations have emerged in less than a week.

Chinese national Li Guorui relieved himself on an escalator handrail at Outram Park MRT on Jan 10 and has been fined S$2,000.

The punishment for committing a public nuisance is a fine of up to S$2,000.

If the offender knew the act would cause injury, danger or annoyance, the sentence may also comprise up to three months in jail.