Man fined for urinating on Outram Park MRT escalator while drunk

SINGAPORE: A man who urinated on an escalator handrail at Outram Park MRT station was slapped with the maximum fine of S$2,000 (US$1,460) on Tuesday (Jan 14).

Li Guorui, a 41-year-old Chinese national, pleaded guilty to a single charge of committing a public nuisance that caused annoyance.

The court heard that Li arrived in Singapore on Jan 2 for a business trip, and was staying at a hotel on Upper Cross Street in Chinatown.

On Jan 10, he had a business dinner at Brotzeit German Bier Bar & Restaurant at Westgate mall from about 7pm to 9pm, before making his way back to his hotel.

Li drank a lot of beer during the dinner and became intoxicated, Deputy Public Prosecutor Jeremy Bin said.

At about 10pm, Li was leaving Outram Park MRT station through exit 3 in a drunken state when he unzipped his trousers and urinated on the handrail of the downward riding escalator.

His actions were witnessed and recorded by multiple members of the public. The videos were widely circulated, with one video alone garnering more than 2,000 reactions, Mr Bin said.

Li then left the station and returned to his hotel. A member of the public reported the incident through SGSecure on Jan 11.

Through his actions, Li committed a public nuisance that caused annoyance to the public while knowing that it would cause such annoyance, Mr Bin said.

This offence carries a fine of up to S$2,000. If the offender knew the act would cause injury, danger or annoyance, the sentence may consist of up to three months in jail.

Li was traced by the police and arrested on Jan 12. He was charged on Jan 13.

Mr Bin sought a high fine of S$1,500 to S$2,000, arguing that general deterrence was the sole sentencing consideration.

"It goes without saying that what the accused has done here is unacceptable and rather disconcerting, and the sentence should reflect that," the prosecutor said.

He stressed that Li's offence was one in a recent spate of similar incidents, and that the sentence imposed by the court should send a message to deter such behaviour.

According to the Land Transport Authority, two other individuals were caught, within the last week, for alleged public urination at Tanah Merah and Potong Pasir MRT stations, Mr Bin said.

He added that it was aggravating that Li chose to urinate in a location that was unavoidable for members of the public who had boarded the escalator.

Li urinated in an area that had high footfall, and on the only part of the escalator that would come into direct contact with the people riding it.

Mr Bin said he understood from LTA that the urination may also have affected the internal components of the escalator, which may require further servicing.

Li's offence had the potential to affect Singapore's reputation as a public transport hub, and caused widespread public disquiet as videos of the act circulated online, he added.

Li, who followed the proceedings through a Mandarin interpreter, submitted a written mitigation plea that was not read out in court.

District Judge Paul Chan asked the prosecutor whether the escalator was cleaned immediately after the incident, or whether commuters used it before it could be cleaned.

Mr Bin responded that a cleaner was activated shortly after the incident and mopped the floor, but staff were not aware at the time that Li had urinated on the escalator handrail.

That fact was established by police through the videos posted online, he said.

In sentencing, Judge Chan said that Li's actions resulted in harm on many levels.

Firstly, the urination did not just cause public annoyance, but also involved issues of health and sanitation.

Secondly, SMRT would have to service the escalator on top of its usual servicing routine, and this had cost implications.

Thirdly, Li's actions had an impact on SMRT's reputation and its ability to provide a safe and clean transportation environment.

The judge accepted that Li's offence was not premeditated but committed on the spur of the moment, and that he had fully cooperated with the authorities.

Li informed the court that he would pay the fine.

On Tuesday, CNA reported that the police were investigating a similar case at Tanah Merah MRT station, which was also caught on camera.

In a video posted on Instagram on Monday, a man in a red shirt was seen standing at the corner of an MRT station platform and pulling up the zipper of his trousers, before dashing off.

The date of this incident is not known.