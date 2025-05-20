CNA Explains: How concerned should you be about measles cases in Singapore?

SINGAPORE: Measles is back in the spotlight after the United States reported more than 1,000 cases and three deaths to date.

Known as one of the most contagious diseases in the world, measles spreads easily through respiratory droplets when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes. Common symptoms include high fever and a rash, though in severe cases, the illness can lead to complications and even death.

Singapore eliminated measles in 2018. However, 10 cases have already been recorded this year as of the week ending May 10, according to the Ministry of Health’s weekly infectious disease bulletin. That is just one short of the 11 cases logged throughout all of 2024.

Does this signal a local resurgence? Experts say no – but regional and global trends still warrant attention.

Why are measles cases surging in the region?

Southeast Asia is seeing a significant rise in measles cases. Malaysia had 156 confirmed cases in the first three months of this year, according to a World Health Organization (WHO) report in April on the measles situation.

Thailand has reported more than 1,110 cases, while Vietnam has reported a staggering 40,000 suspected cases and five deaths as of mid-March.

Dr Alex Cook from the National University of Singapore's (NUS) Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health attributed the regional surge to COVID-19's disruption of routine immunisation programmes. Many children missed their scheduled measles vaccines during the pandemic, leaving them vulnerable, he said.

The WHO estimated that more than 100,000 people worldwide, most of them children under five, died from measles in 2023.

Are the latest numbers in Singapore a cause for concern?

Not at this point, said infectious disease experts CNA spoke to.

Dr Cook said that Singapore's case numbers have historically fluctuated. During the pandemic, for instance, there were 12 cases in 2020, zero in 2021 and four in 2022. By contrast, more than 100 cases were reported in both 2016 and 2019.

This year's numbers are "completely unremarkable", said Dr Cook, who is also NUS' vice-dean of global health.

"It is not like the measles outbreaks in the US caused by parents neglecting the health of their children by failing to protect them with vaccines."