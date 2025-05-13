Commentary: The world’s most contagious disease is making an alarming comeback

SINGAPORE: The most contagious disease known to humans is making a comeback.

The United States reported 1,001 confirmed measles cases and three deaths as of Friday (May 9), a dramatic increase from 285 cases and no deaths for the whole of 2024. Declared to have eliminated measles by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2000, the US risks losing that status by 2026, if this trend continues unchecked.

Measles cases have also been on the rise across Europe, with nearly 6,000 reported to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control this year.

Closer to home, 2,584 confirmed measles cases were reported in the WHO Western Pacific Region in the first three months of 2025, 50 per cent more compared to the same period in 2024. Of the seven Southeast Asian countries covered in this grouping, ongoing spread has been reported in Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines and Vietnam. Brunei and Singapore have eliminated measles in 2015 and 2018 respectively.

Measles is seen as the “canary in the coal mine” by public health professionals due to its extreme contagiousness. A single infected person can spread the virus to between 12 and 18 susceptible individuals – about twice as contagious as chickenpox and several times more than COVID-19 or influenza.