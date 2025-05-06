Commentary: The WHO pandemic treaty must be more than words on paper

SINGAPORE: While most are preoccupied with trade tensions and a fracturing world, a landmark moment in global cooperation has quietly happened.

After more than three years of negotiations, governments reached agreement on the text of a new, legally binding treaty designed to ensure the world is better prepared for future pandemics. Set to be formally adopted at the World Health Assembly in May, the agreement is a long-awaited commitment by the 194 member states of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The treaty aims to fix what went wrong during the COVID-19 pandemic. It lays out a vision where countries report outbreaks with more transparency, share data on new pathogens more swiftly, and ensure access to life-saving vaccines, diagnostics and treatments more equitably on the basis of needs, not means.

But as with many international agreements, the outcome will depend less on the words on paper and more on the will to carry them through.