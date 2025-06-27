Medical body president concerned over Great Eastern pausing pre-authorisation for Mount Elizabeth admissions

SINGAPORE: Great Eastern’s suspension of pre-authorisation certificates for policyholders admitted to Mount Elizabeth hospitals could disrupt “continuity of care” for patients, the president of the Singapore Medical Association (SMA) said.

Dr Ng Chee Kwan told CNA that the insurer’s move limits its policyholders’ choice of doctors and discourages them from using the two hospitals.

Other doctors with clinics in the two affected hospitals also voiced concerns about Great Eastern’s decision.

Last Tuesday (Jun 17), the insurer halted pre-authorisation certificates for admissions to Mount Elizabeth hospitals in Orchard and Novena, citing “efforts to manage rising healthcare costs and ensure long-term affordability for all policyholders”.

According to Great Eastern, it had observed certain private hospitals charging “significantly more for similar treatment” over the past few years.

Pre-authorisation refers to an insurer’s approval of coverage for medical costs before treatment.

It minimises the upfront cash deposit needed for certain costs, such as hospitalisation and surgical expenses, doctors' fees, tests conducted in hospital and certain outpatient treatments.

These pre-approved bills are settled directly by the insurer with the hospital. Without pre-authorisation, patients have to pay for their treatments first, before filing their claims for assessment.

Dr Ng, who is on Great Eastern’s specialists panel and whose clinic is at Mount Elizabeth Novena, said: “Because integrated shield plans are not portable, many policyholders may not be able to change insurers even if they are unhappy.”

According to him, the insurer “entered into partnerships with some hospitals” this year.

“Although I can admit patients to (Great Eastern’s) preferred hospitals, for major cases it is not so ideal,” he said.

He added that one of the insurer’s preferred facilities does not have the necessary equipment for some of the major surgeries he performs.