Singapore navy exploring how to adapt cheaper, off-the-shelf drones to counter emerging threats
As part of efforts to deal with unmanned aerial systems, the Republic of Singapore Navy will also upgrade its ships with a Strales 76mm guided gun, which has proven effective against fast-moving targets.
SINGAPORE: To counter emerging threats arising from unmanned systems, the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) is looking at incorporating cheaper, off-the-shelf drones into its suite of capabilities; and will upgrade its ships with guns known to be effective against fast-moving targets.
These updates, shared by Chief of Navy Rear Admiral Sean Wat on Friday (May 9), come amid the maritime domain experiencing what he called an "increasingly complex set of challenges".
Traditional issues such as sea robberies and piracy; trafficking; and illegal unreported and unregulated fishing are still present in the region, though kept under control by littoral states.
There is also the risk of maritime terror attacks which RSN is monitoring; while geopolitical rivalries and unresolved territorial disputes play out in the form of increasingly aggressive and assertive postures and actions at sea, he said.
It is against this backdrop that the RSN is exploring how it can go beyond higher-end unmanned systems, to adapt lower-cost and commercially off-the-shelf drones, said RADM Wat in a written interview with the media after the International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference Asia 2025.
"This is critical as it would allow us to shorten the capability-development cycle to effectively deal with emerging threats," he said.
"We envisage that we will operate a mix of higher-end, purpose-built drones, as well as low-cost drones to fulfil the range of our operational needs."
When it comes to countering these proliferating unmanned aerial systems (UAS), the Singapore navy needs to develop innovative and practical solutions, its chief added.
"For example, to deal with threats posed by drones, both in the air and surface domains, the RSN will be progressively upgrading our ships with the Strales 76mm guided gun," said RADM Wat.
"This also offers a cost-effective solution as compared to other conventional weapons such as higher-end missiles. We are also exploring other solutions."
The Strales gun comes with Direct Ammunition Recovery Technique (DART) where projectiles are guided by a radio beam that follows the target through a homing system.
The Singapore navy already uses a mix of missile and gun platforms to counter air and surface threats. Last month, it posted on Facebook about using the Aster missile system to take down an aerial drone off the coast of France, during a live-firing exercise.
NEW PATROL VESSELS
RADM Wat also gave updates on the navy's future platforms, including Singapore's first two offshore patrol vessels which are expected to be introduced from 2028.
Earlier in April, a keel-laying ceremony - which customarily marks the start of full production - was conducted for the two ships in Lithuania.
The navy chief noted there was "good progress" in the construction of the vessels, which are based on a "proven" design by the German Federal Police and designed with high manoeuvrability to operate in Singapore’s congested waters.
"The ships will be equipped with a suite of lethal and less-lethal capabilities to provide flexibility and calibrated responses against a wide spectrum of maritime threats," said RADM Wat, adding that they will progressively replace the Maritime Security Response Flotilla’s existing Sentinel-class vessels.
This adds on to other new naval assets announced by Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen during his ministry's parliamentary budget debate in March.
Two more Invincible-class submarines will be added to RSN's current fleet of four, and are projected for delivery from 2034. The navy will also launch its first multi-role combat vessels (MRCVs), which are expected to be progressively operationalised from 2028.
The Singapore Armed Forces is also looking into replacing its Fokker-50 maritime patrol aircrafts which have been in service for three decades. The Boeing P-8A and Airbus C295 are being evaluated as possible contenders.
LESSONS FROM ELSEWHERE
Looking at conflicts abroad, Rear Admiral Wat pointed out that the Houthis used a variety of low-end and high-end weapons in attacks in the Red Sea.
The militant group, which controls much of Yemen, has been targeting ships in the inlet since Israel began its military offensive against Hamas in Gaza.
"Shipping through the Red Sea fell significantly, costing hundreds of billions of dollars of damage to the global economy," the RSN chief noted.
He also observed how novel maritime unmanned capabilities have been employed in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Attacks on critical underwater infrastructure have also come into sharp focus in recent months, said RADM Wat, pointing to underwater cables and pipelines being damaged, particularly in the Baltic Sea.
Countries in that region moved quickly to respond, with national governments working closely with regional partners, private industries and other stakeholders to secure the infrastructure, he noted.
He cited an example of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization or NATO launching an operation bringing together navies and other agencies to protect the infrastructure in the Baltic Sea.
He also pointed to Dr Ng raising such underwater infrastructure as an "area of concern" during a meeting with ASEAN defence ministers earlier this year.
RADM Wat said the RSN cannot navigate complex maritime security challenges alone and that partnerships - both international and regional - are key, be it through dialogues or other forms of cooperation.
The Singapore navy will also continue to strengthen defence relations through regular engagement with counterparts around the world, with bilateral and multilateral exercises.