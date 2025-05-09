Singapore navy exploring how to adapt cheaper, off-the-shelf drones to counter emerging threats

SINGAPORE: To counter emerging threats arising from unmanned systems, the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) is looking at incorporating cheaper, off-the-shelf drones into its suite of capabilities; and will upgrade its ships with guns known to be effective against fast-moving targets.

These updates, shared by Chief of Navy Rear Admiral Sean Wat on Friday (May 9), come amid the maritime domain experiencing what he called an "increasingly complex set of challenges".

Traditional issues such as sea robberies and piracy; trafficking; and illegal unreported and unregulated fishing are still present in the region, though kept under control by littoral states.

There is also the risk of maritime terror attacks which RSN is monitoring; while geopolitical rivalries and unresolved territorial disputes play out in the form of increasingly aggressive and assertive postures and actions at sea, he said.

It is against this backdrop that the RSN is exploring how it can go beyond higher-end unmanned systems, to adapt lower-cost and commercially off-the-shelf drones, said RADM Wat in a written interview with the media after the International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference Asia 2025.

"This is critical as it would allow us to shorten the capability-development cycle to effectively deal with emerging threats," he said.

"We envisage that we will operate a mix of higher-end, purpose-built drones, as well as low-cost drones to fulfil the range of our operational needs."

When it comes to countering these proliferating unmanned aerial systems (UAS), the Singapore navy needs to develop innovative and practical solutions, its chief added.

"For example, to deal with threats posed by drones, both in the air and surface domains, the RSN will be progressively upgrading our ships with the Strales 76mm guided gun," said RADM Wat.

"This also offers a cost-effective solution as compared to other conventional weapons such as higher-end missiles. We are also exploring other solutions."

The Strales gun comes with Direct Ammunition Recovery Technique (DART) where projectiles are guided by a radio beam that follows the target through a homing system.

The Singapore navy already uses a mix of missile and gun platforms to counter air and surface threats. Last month, it posted on Facebook about using the Aster missile system to take down an aerial drone off the coast of France, during a live-firing exercise.