NParks investigating after cat found dead in Yishun with legs splayed

SINGAPORE: The National Parks Board (NParks) is investigating after a cat was found dead in Yishun with its legs positioned in an unusual, splayed manner.

"NParks received feedback on a cat found dead at the foot of a staircase at Yishun Street 51 and is looking into the matter," it said on Monday (Jun 2) in response to CNA queries.

"We urge the public not to speculate on the details of the case and allow investigations to run its proper course."

The incident first came to light on Sunday via a post in Facebook group Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats, which included photos of a dead cat found at what appears to be a Housing and Development Board (HDB) staircase landing.

According to the poster, the cat was found at Block 510A in Yishun. A screenshot of a text message stated that a 24-hour hotline was called, but no assistance was provided.

CNA understands the 24-hour hotline was that of a private vet clinic.

According to the post, this incident took place near the block where another cat was found dead in Yishun with severe injuries.