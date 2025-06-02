NParks investigating after cat found dead in Yishun with legs splayed
The National Parks Board urged the public not to speculate the details of the case.
SINGAPORE: The National Parks Board (NParks) is investigating after a cat was found dead in Yishun with its legs positioned in an unusual, splayed manner.
"NParks received feedback on a cat found dead at the foot of a staircase at Yishun Street 51 and is looking into the matter," it said on Monday (Jun 2) in response to CNA queries.
"We urge the public not to speculate on the details of the case and allow investigations to run its proper course."
The incident first came to light on Sunday via a post in Facebook group Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats, which included photos of a dead cat found at what appears to be a Housing and Development Board (HDB) staircase landing.
According to the poster, the cat was found at Block 510A in Yishun. A screenshot of a text message stated that a 24-hour hotline was called, but no assistance was provided.
CNA understands the 24-hour hotline was that of a private vet clinic.
According to the post, this incident took place near the block where another cat was found dead in Yishun with severe injuries.
RECENT INCIDENTS
This is the latest in a spate of incidents in which cats in Yishun and Punggol were found dead with injuries.
In a Facebook post last month, Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam drew attention to another similar incident that took place in Yishun Street 51, saying: "A community cat in Yishun had been tortured, eyes gouged out, body cut up and organs split.
"What kind of person will do this? This is not who we are as a people."
Facebook page Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats said the cat had been found "brutally tortured and left on the road in a failed attempt to disguise this crime as an accident".
In a separate incident, another cat was found injured at the loading and unloading bay near Block 326B, Sumang Walk in Punggol.
NParks said investigations showed its injuries were likely result of a traffic accident, as opposed to a deliberate act of animal cruelty.
In 2024, the number of cases involving animal cruelty and welfare in Singapore rose to a 12-year high of 961, according to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).