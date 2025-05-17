Punggol cat death: NParks says no evidence of deliberate act of cruelty, injuries likely from traffic accident

SINGAPORE: There is no clear evidence that the injured community cat in Punggol, which later died, was a victim of a deliberate act of animal cruelty, said the National Parks Board (NParks) on Saturday (May 17).



The update comes days after it said it was investigating the case as one of suspected animal cruelty.

The cat had been found injured at the loading and unloading bay near Block 326B Sumang Walk in Punggol.

NParks had retrieved the injured cat after receiving feedback on the morning of May 12 and sent it to a private veterinary clinic for immediate care, said Ms Jessica Kwok, the statutory board's group director of enforcement and investigation, in a statement to the media.

"Based on the investigations and observations from the vet report, we did not find any overt evidence that the injuries were sustained due to a deliberate act of cruelty.

"The vet report from the private vet clinic stated that the cat's injuries are suggestive of blunt force trauma to the head, and that a road traffic accident is a possible common cause of such injuries."

NParks had also informed the community cat's caregiver, after tracing its microchip, to contact the clinic to follow up.

"We understand that due to its injuries, the cat was subsequently euthanised on welfare grounds at the clinic, and cremated," said Ms Kwok.

In investigating the case, NParks interviewed the person who first found the cat and reviewed available CCTV footage both in the vicinity of the car park and the bay where the cat was found.

"Based on the investigation findings, it is likely that the cat had sustained its injuries due to a vehicular accident," said Ms Kwok, adding that NParks has concluded investigations into the case.

In a Facebook post, Senior Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How said the cat's death had affected many residents, especially those staying in Punggol, who treated it as a well-loved member of the community.

"I hope that the investigation gives them some closure."