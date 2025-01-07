Animal cruelty and welfare cases in Singapore hit 12-year high: SPCA

SINGAPORE: The number of cases involving animal cruelty and welfare in Singapore rose to a 12-year high in 2024, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) said on Tuesday (Jan 7).

There were 961 confirmed cases, up from 915 in 2023.

Of the 961 cases last year, 283 (29.4 per cent) involved animal cruelty or abuse, while 678 (70.6 per cent) were poor welfare or neglect cases.

Cruelty or abuse refers to the intentional infliction of pain, suffering, or death on an animal, while welfare or neglect cases involve a failure to meet basic needs, resulting in poor living conditions and suffering.

A total of 2,190 animals made up the cruelty or welfare cases in 2024, of which a majority (1,330) were cats. This was followed by dogs (376), birds (172) and small rodents comprising hamsters, gerbils, chinchillas and guinea pigs (131). There were also 118 fishes and terrapins, and 57 rabbits in the list. Other animals accounted for the remaining six.

ANIMAL CRUELTY

SPCA defines animal cruelty to include abandonment, physical abuse, death, inhumane trapping, hit and runs, and exposure to aversive training methods.

There were 283 cases of cruelty involving 453 animals in 2024, said SPCA. Abandonment was the most common form of cruelty with 120 instances involving 257 animals.

Physical abuse was the second most common cruelty classification at 84 cases, with 33 cases of intentional inflicting of harm and causing death.

Cats were again the majority of victims by far (220), followed by dogs at 93, and hamsters, gerbils, chinchillas and guinea pigs at 40.

In 2024, a man pleaded guilty to throwing cats down HDB blocks, among other abuses.

And in another high-profile case, a maid was sentenced to jail after it was found that she, following her employer’s instructions, had abused a pet poodle by hitting it and suspending it from a balcony railing, causing the dog’s death.