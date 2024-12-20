Authorities remove cats from 'severely derelict' flat in Bedok after some seen falling from window

SINGAPORE: The National Parks Board (NParks) has removed several pet cats from a flat in Bedok after it received feedback about allegations of neglect, it said on Friday (Dec 20).

NParks was alerted to the case in a unit at 147 Bedok Reservoir Road and is looking into the matter, said Ms Jessica Kwok, its group director of enforcement and investigation.

In response to CNA's queries, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) said its team arrived at the location on Wednesday at around 9.50am after being alerted to concerns about high rise syndrome, which is when an animal suffers injuries due to having fallen from a height.

Some cats were observed to have fallen from the window of a housing unit, and as there were more cats seen at the same window ledge, a rescue officer set up a safety net beneath the window to mitigate any further falls, said Ms Aarthi Sankar, SPCA's executive director.

She added that the AVS officers from NParks gained access to the unit at about 2pm.

"The unit looked to be severely derelict. More cats were found, all in poor condition, and the surviving ones were rescued. One of the cats is undergoing treatment at the SPCA, with the rest being conveyed to the AVS."