Woman who beat and hung up dog in balcony sentenced to jail for animal abuse

In one video, she is seen holding the dog down on the ground by its neck as she hits it with her hand. As the dog struggles, she hits it twice with a long, rigid rod-like object.

In another video, she uses the rod to hit the dog's head while it is tied to a tap. The dog is also seen leashed and left to hang in its harness from the balcony railing.

According to court documents, Junny Lal Awn Pui had received instructions from her employer, a 37-year-old woman named Heng, regarding the care of the dog, which was estimated to be 15 years old.

The dog had belonged to Heng’s boyfriend, a 43-year-old man named Lai. Lai and his previous girlfriend, Yap, had adopted the dog when they found it along Rochor Road in January 2015.

Lai would keep the dog at his home following his breakup with Yap in 2018. But after he entered a relationship with Heng, both agreed to keep the dog at Heng’s home. Lai installed a motion-sensor recording device on the balcony where the dog slept.

The full names of Heng, Lai and Yap were redacted.

HIT, HUNG AND HIT AGAIN

Under Heng’s instructions to Junny Lal Awn Pui, Boyboy was to be treated separately from Heng’s other two dogs. It was to be confined to the balcony and rarely permitted into the rest of the home.

The segregation extended to feeding practices, with Heng instructing her maid to feed Boyboy separately on the balcony, away from her other two dogs.

In one instance of abuse caught on camera on the morning of Jan 22, 2024, Junny Lal Awn Pui was seen pinning the dog to the ground and hitting it with her hand, before hitting the dog's head forcefully with a rod-like object.

She did this as she had been instructed by Heng to hit the dog if it started to eat without being told to do so. Heng made the rod by rolling up pet food packaging.

About an hour later that morning, Junny Lal Awn Pui, again acting on Heng’s instructions, tied and hung Boyboy about 30cm from the ground by its harness. This was done to expose it to the sun, ostensibly to reduce the dog’s odour.

The maid would then hit Boyboy's head two more times with the rod, causing it to bark in pain. The dog remained motionless after it was hit a second time.

These three acts, all caught on camera, took place between 9.52am and 11.46am

The amount of force inflicted on Boyboy would have very likely “caused pain and a head concussion” to the dog due to its size in proportion to the force of impact, prosecutors said, with one vet’s report stating that they “very likely contributed the most to its death”.