Singapore to block access to trading platforms Octa and XM over unlicensed activity

SINGAPORE: Two overseas online trading platforms will be blocked in Singapore after they were found to have breached financial regulations, according to a joint news release from the police and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Friday (Jun 6).

The websites of the platforms, Octa and XM, will be inaccessible to users in Singapore from Jun 20. Their services - including leveraged foreign exchange, commodities, indices and equities trading - were offered to Singapore customers without licences under the Securities and Futures Act (SFA).

This is in breach of the Act, the police and MAS said.

The capital markets services licence is required for an entity to carry out business dealing in capital markets products, which include securities and leveraged foreign exchange trading, the authorities said.

Investigations revealed that Octa and XM had also actively offered and marketed their services to customers in Singapore.

The platforms are operated by entities incorporated overseas – Octa by Octa Markets and Uni Fin Invest, purportedly based in the Union of Comoros and Mauritius respectively; and XM by XM Global, purportedly incorporated in Belize.

The authorities stated that these entities do not hold licences to deal in capital markets products and are therefore prohibited from offering such services.

"This prohibition extends to entities operating outside Singapore, when the entities solicit or advertise products or services that are targeted at Singapore persons, or if there is a substantial number of Singaporeans using a foreign entity's products or services," the release said.

The information on their websites constitutes prohibited content under the Internet Code of Practice, the authorities added.

"As such, access to both trading platforms’ websites will be blocked for Singapore residents with effect from Jun 20 and consumers with active accounts with Octa and XM will not be able to access their websites through Internet Access Service Providers based in Singapore."

The police and MAS advised the public to deal only with licensed platforms listed in MAS' Financial Institutions Directory.

They added that unregulated online trading platforms, particularly those based outside Singapore, pose a greater risk of fraud since the credibility of their operations cannot be easily verified.

Such platforms also offer limited recourse for consumers in the event of disputes. They may also require payment for trades to be made using credit or debit cards, posing the added risk of unauthorised card transactions, said the authorities.

They added that they will continue to work together to block access to unlicensed overseas trading services.