Health Minister Ong Ye Kung recovering from dengue, urges public to take precautions

SINGAPORE: Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, who is currently recovering from dengue fever, has reminded members of the public to take precautions against mosquito breeding.
He shared in a Facebook post on Friday (Apr 15) that he first experienced muscle aches but initially thought that it was due to physical exertion.
"Had muscle aches last Saturday, and thought I must have over exerted during my exercises. As the aches persisted, I took (antigen rapid tests) repeatedly but all turned out negative."
On Thursday, he said that rashes began appearing over his arms and body.
"I decided to take a blood test and results confirmed my suspicion – I had contracted dengue, from several days ago," he said.
"Platelet count is slightly lower than normal but not too bad. Doctor said I have somehow endured through the illness and may well be on my way to recovery. Just have to make sure I stay hydrated."
Mr Ong urged the public to be careful amid the ongoing dengue season, and to get rid of stagnant water as well as consider using repellant sprays or swatters to keep mosquitoes away.
"Will take it easy during this long weekend and let my body rest. Take care everyone!" said Mr Ong.
The National Environmental Agency (NEA) warned last month that there is a need for the public to take immediate action to prevent mosquito breeding as dengue cases in Singapore continue to rise.
In response to queries from CNA, the agency noted that the Aedes aegypti mosquito population in the community was about 48 per cent higher in March this year compared to the same period in 2021.
Inspections have also found that Aedes mosquito breeding has almost doubled from February to March this year.
As of the week ending Apr 9, a total of 3,979 dengue cases have been recorded this year. This is in contrast to a total of 5,258 cases in 2021.