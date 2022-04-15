Health Minister Ong Ye Kung recovering from dengue, urges public to take precautions

SINGAPORE: Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, who is currently recovering from dengue fever, has reminded members of the public to take precautions against mosquito breeding.

He shared in a Facebook post on Friday (Apr 15) that he first experienced muscle aches but initially thought that it was due to physical exertion.

"Had muscle aches last Saturday, and thought I must have over exerted during my exercises. As the aches persisted, I took (antigen rapid tests) repeatedly but all turned out negative."

On Thursday, he said that rashes began appearing over his arms and body.

"I decided to take a blood test and results confirmed my suspicion – I had contracted dengue, from several days ago," he said.

"Platelet count is slightly lower than normal but not too bad. Doctor said I have somehow endured through the illness and may well be on my way to recovery. Just have to make sure I stay hydrated."

Mr Ong urged the public to be careful amid the ongoing dengue season, and to get rid of stagnant water as well as consider using repellant sprays or swatters to keep mosquitoes away.

"Will take it easy during this long weekend and let my body rest. Take care everyone!" said Mr Ong.

