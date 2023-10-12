Pew study hails Singapore’s ‘remarkable’ religious diversity and high tolerance, acceptance

SINGAPORE: The high level of tolerance that Singaporeans have for different faiths, with six in 10 saying they have a "personal connection" to at least one religion other than their own, is one marker of how the country's religious diversity is "remarkable on a global scale", a Pew Research Center analysis has said.

The analysis, published on the United States-based think tank's website last Friday (Oct 6), noted that aside from having high religious diversity, with no more than around a third of the population following any one religion, Singaporeans also have much higher levels of tolerance for and acceptance for people of other faiths than other regional countries surveyed.

The analysis drew from a 2022 Pew Research Center survey, whose findings were published by CNA last month, which polled more than 13,000 adults in Singapore, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Thailand and India.

It said: "Singaporeans report high levels of interreligious tolerance and acceptance on multiple measures. This tolerance appears alongside a history of state-sponsored coexistence in the country.

"Ever since its independence in 1965, the government has staunchly pushed the idea that being multiracial and multireligious is foundational to the country."

WHY IT MATTERS

Singapore’s high levels of interreligious tolerance and acceptance on multiple measures is noteworthy as conflicts and tension arising from religious divides are relatively common around the world.

The latest instance of such conflicts is the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which has already resulted in a death toll in the thousands.

In other examples, sectarian clashes frequently occur in Nigeria between the Muslim-majority North and Christian-majority South, while Buddhist-majority Myanmar had been embroiled in humanitarian controversies over the past few years pertaining to their treatment of the Rohingya people, a Muslim ethnic minority group in the country’s Rakhine State.

RELIGION NOT CLOSELY INTERTWINED WITH SINGAPOREAN IDENTITY

The analysis noted that contrary to the findings from other countries polled in the 2022 Pew survey, where religion forms a substantial part of the national identity, Singaporeans do not believe that their religious beliefs play much of a role in determining their “Singaporean-ness”.

For instance, while around three in four of those Pew surveyed in Thailand, Cambodia and Indonesia said that it is very important to belong to their nation’s majority religion to truly be part of their country, only 13 per cent of the 2,036 Singaporeans surveyed believe this to be true.

According to the Census of Population 2020, a third of all Singaporeans said that they followed Buddhism, followed by Christianity (18.3 per cent), Islam (14.7 per cent) and Taoism (10.9 per cent).

Almost one in five (17 per cent) said they did not identify with any religion.