Singapore tops Southeast Asia in seeing different religions as compatible with society: Survey

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans have come out tops in Southeast Asia for being most likely to see different faiths as compatible with their country’s culture and values, as a measure of religious tolerance.

A study by the American think-tank Pew Research Center, released on Tuesday (Sep 12), also found that Singapore was the only country with a sizeable share of adults whose religion changed in their lifetime.

The survey was conducted across six countries – Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Thailand. It captured responses towards various faiths, namely Buddhism, Islam, Christianity, Hinduism, Chinese traditional religions and local beliefs or indigenous religions.

More than 2,000 people were surveyed in Singapore. On several measures of religious tolerance, Singaporeans expressed broadly accepting views towards other groups, the study found.