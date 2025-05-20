New Punggol Coast bus interchange to open on Jun 29

SINGAPORE: The new Punggol Coast bus interchange, which is linked to the nearby MRT station and mall, is set to open on Jun 29, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Tuesday (May 20).

The bus interchange, which will be operated by Go-Ahead Singapore, is located within Punggol Digital District.

The Punggol Coast MRT station started operations on Dec 10 last year, while the mall opened in March this year.

Bus services 34 and 117/M will be moved from the current Punggol bus interchange to this new interchange, with their routes extended to serve more Punggol residents, LTA said.

Service 34 will be extended to serve Punggol Central, Sumang Walk, Sumang Link and Punggol Way, while service 117/M will be extended to serve Punggol Place, Sentul Crescent and Sentul Walk.

“These extensions will improve connectivity within Punggol and provide residents with direct inter-town connectivity to destinations such as Changi Airport, Tampines and Yishun,” LTA said.

“New routes and further enhancements to bus services will be implemented progressively in tandem with the completion of new developments in Punggol.”

The Punggol Coast bus interchange will have commuter-friendly features such as a baby care room for parents, barrier-free access at all entrances and dedicated priority queue zones with seating at all boarding berths, LTA said.

There will also be a "commuter care room" for those who may require a "quiet and calming space".

There will also be dedicated facilities for staff, such as a canteen, staff toilets and a staff lounge.