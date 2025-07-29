A look at the SG60 Heart&Soul Experience, a showcase that uses AI to personalise visitors' experience

SINGAPORE: Tickets for a flagship SG60 exhibition that uses generative artificial intelligence to create personalised experiences for visitors will be available from Tuesday (Jul 29).

Titled SG60 Heart&Soul Experience, the event invites visitors to imagine their future in Singapore through immersive storytelling, the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) and the National Library Board (NLB) said in a news release.

The free showcase is jointly organised by both organisations and created by the same team behind the Singapore Bicentennial in 2019 and the SG50 Future of Us exhibition.

A ticketed experience lasting 60 to 90 minutes will be held at the Orchard library, accompanied by non-ticketed installations at the level one atria of Orchard Central and Orchard Gateway.

At a media preview, executive creative director Gene Tan described the exhibition as a journey through Singapore’s past, present and future.

"What we hope to see is a very personal national exhibition," he said, adding that visitors can view personal narratives of Singaporeans who lived through key moments of history.

"But also, you'll have a personalised version of the future that's presented to you based on your aspirations," he said. "The twist, though, is that what you see in your future may not be what you expect."