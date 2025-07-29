A look at the SG60 Heart&Soul Experience, a showcase that uses AI to personalise visitors' experience
The free showcase will run from Aug 26 to Dec 31 at Orchard Central and Orchard Gateway.
SINGAPORE: Tickets for a flagship SG60 exhibition that uses generative artificial intelligence to create personalised experiences for visitors will be available from Tuesday (Jul 29).
Titled SG60 Heart&Soul Experience, the event invites visitors to imagine their future in Singapore through immersive storytelling, the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) and the National Library Board (NLB) said in a news release.
The free showcase is jointly organised by both organisations and created by the same team behind the Singapore Bicentennial in 2019 and the SG50 Future of Us exhibition.
A ticketed experience lasting 60 to 90 minutes will be held at the Orchard library, accompanied by non-ticketed installations at the level one atria of Orchard Central and Orchard Gateway.
At a media preview, executive creative director Gene Tan described the exhibition as a journey through Singapore’s past, present and future.
"What we hope to see is a very personal national exhibition," he said, adding that visitors can view personal narratives of Singaporeans who lived through key moments of history.
"But also, you'll have a personalised version of the future that's presented to you based on your aspirations," he said. "The twist, though, is that what you see in your future may not be what you expect."
As part of their personalised journey, visitors can have a conversation with a digital librarian in a futuristic phone booth. There will also be a floor-to-ceiling multi-sensory space, where they can view a video created based on their responses to various interactive elements through the experience.
"You’ll be able to see a big surprise at the end, a video trailer of yourself, where you are the star of your own future," Mr Tan said.
The experience is powered by generative AI, trained on data sets from more than 100 partners across the public, private and people sectors.
When booking tickets, visitors may upload a photo to generate a personalised avatar, which will be used when they visit the showcase, or select one from a curated library.
Mr Tan said the team takes data privacy seriously and will not retain any personal information collected during the experience.
NLB chief executive Ng Cher Pong said the exhibition offers a “glimpse into what the future in Singapore could hold”.
“Our hope is that this experience inspires optimism and confidence in Singaporeans as we look ahead to the next 60 years and beyond,” he said.
The showcase is recommended for visitors aged seven and above and will run from Aug 26 to Dec 31. The non-ticketed installations will be open daily from 9am to 10pm.
Admission to the ticketed experience is also free and available on a first-come, first-served basis via www.heartandsoul.gov.sg.