Over 200 seniors contribute stories to Founders’ Memorial project paying tribute to Singapore’s first citizens

SINGAPORE: A Founders’ Memorial project paying tribute to Singapore’s first citizens has collected tales of the country's early years from over 200 seniors.

They are being showcased in roving pop-up exhibitions – and will also feature in a special exhibition at the National Gallery from October – as part of an effort to capture the country’s early nation-building years as Singapore turns 60.

Launched in April this year, “Project Citizens – The First Million” will run until March 2026, to commemorate Singapore’s 60th year of independence.

It is part of the Founders’ Memorial’s continued engagement with the public to shape its content ahead of its opening at Bay East Garden at the end of 2028.

The new memorial will consist of an integrated gallery and gardens experience and is estimated to cost S$335 million (US$261 million) to develop.

The ongoing campaign pays tribute to the founding generation by gathering stories exemplifying the values they held in the country’s early years, according to the Founders’ Memorial.

Speaking at the Project Citizens pop-up at Woodlands Regional Library on Wednesday (Jun 18), Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo called SG60 “an opportunity to reflect on the values that brought us here and reaffirm our commitment to continue building an even better Singapore”.

“There is much to learn from our founding generation, in particular their values like resilience, hard work and determination,” he said.

“This is why we embarked on Project Citizens, to capture the stories of our founding generation. Stories that bring to life their values which have shaped Singapore, and their grit and determination to build a new nation.”

He added that their stories offer insights into Singapore’s early years, when questions of citizenship, economic survival and multicultural harmony hung in the balance.

THE FOUNDING GENERATION

In his speech, Mr Neo also highlighted the experiences of two Singaporeans who witnessed the country’s early years.

Mr Dileep Nair, 75, was attending his aunt’s wedding in Singapore on the day that separation was announced.

“He recalls mixed feelings of pride and apprehension, as independence was thrust upon Singapore,” said Mr Neo.

While many of his father’s colleagues left Singapore for the United Kingdom, Mr Nair’s parents chose to remain because of their friends and family here.

Mr Nair had childhood friends from different races, and fondly recalls how his Chinese friends would welcome him into their homes for Chinese New Year reunion dinners.

“These deep friendships have remained to this day,” said Mr Neo.

“It is Mr Nair’s strong conviction that multiculturalism goes beyond tolerance and pleasantries. It requires our active participation and genuine acceptance.”

Another senior whom Mr Neo singled out was 78-year-old Mark Wong Kim Yong, who lived through the 1964 racial riots.

“He vividly recalls an encounter after school where he feared for his life, and he had to hide from rioters just to get home safely,” said Mr Neo.

Mr Wong is currently an active volunteer in grassroots and community organisations, organising initiatives to bring communities together, such as buka puasa gatherings during Ramadan, said Mr Neo.

THREE PARTS TO THE CAMPAIGN

The year-long Project Citizens campaign comprises three parts: a senior engagement programme, pop-up exhibitions across the island and an exhibition titled “Not Mere Spectators: The Makings of Multicultural Singapore”.

In the senior engagement programme, volunteers help seniors recount and record their stories through facilitated activities and intergenerational conversations.

The programme has been ongoing at various locations across Singapore, in partnership with organisations like the Agency for Integrated Care, the People’s Association, the National Library Board and corporate and community partners.

From April this year to March next year, the Project Citizens pop-up will also be hosted at more than 20 locations, such as community hubs and libraries.

Through vignettes, dioramas of early nation-building scenes and an interactive photo zone, visitors can experience the founding generation’s citizenship journey, from breaking away as British subjects after World War II to finally becoming citizens of independent Singapore.

The pop-up was launched at Tampines Regional Library and Clementi Public Library, and has since travelled to Woodlands Regional Library, Bedok Public Library and the National Family Festival held at the Singapore Expo.

From October this year, the “Not Mere Spectators: The Makings of Multicultural Singapore” experience at the National Gallery will explore Singapore’s multiculturalism.

This includes taking a look at how multiculturalism came to be during the 1950s to 1970s, how it remains key to Singapore’s unity and progress, and how Singaporeans can play an active role in shaping it.

It will be the Founders’ Memorial’s second pilot to test the content and storytelling approach of its eventual galleries.

“We are not mere spectators, but active participants forging a culture of multiculturalism that is uniquely Singapore, where everyone can come together and we celebrate our unity in diversity,” said Mr Neo.

Mr Lee Tzu Yang, co-chair of the Founders’ Memorial Committee, said that the “Project Citizens – The First Million” initiative continues the journey of “honouring our founding generation and leaders as we reflect on their important contributions and sacrifices”.

“We hope their stories will inspire present and future generations to continue their footsteps and commit and contribute to Singapore's story,” he said.

“Through continued public engagement from day one, we are building a Memorial that reflects our shared experiences and aspirations, forging a shared identity as we bring Singapore forward.”