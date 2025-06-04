Singapore to acquire two Malaysian-owned land plots for Woodlands Checkpoint expansion
SINGAPORE: The Singapore Land Authority (SLA) gazetted the acquisition of two land parcels on Wednesday (Jun 4) for the redevelopment and expansion of Woodlands Checkpoint.
The land parcels are currently owned by the Malaysian government.
In a joint press release, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and SLA said that they will work closely with the Malaysian government through the acquisition process.
"We will continue our strong partnership with the Malaysian government to strengthen connectivity and people-to-people links," the Singapore authorities said.
The two land parcels have a total area of 0.79ha, slightly larger than a football field. They are vegetated and unused and are located near the middle of the planned redevelopment area.
The acquisition of land is part of ICA’s plan on redeveloping and extending Woodlands Checkpoint in phases over the next 10 to 15 years to "provide a long-term solution to the chronic congestion at this land crossing", said the joint press release.
In 2024, the daily volume of travellers at Woodlands Checkpoint rose by 22 per cent, increasing to 327,000 from 269,000 in 2023.
During the year-end school holidays in 2024, a record 376,000 travellers passed through the checkpoint on Dec 20 2024.
By 2050, the average daily number of travellers at Woodlands Checkpoint is projected to reach 400,000.
In 2024, ICA said that Singapore had written to Malaysia in May 2022 and in November 2023 to propose the purchase of the land.
CONSTRUCTION PROCESS
Under Phase 1 of the construction process, ICA will build an extension of Woodlands Checkpoint at the Old Woodlands Town Centre.
Construction works are anticipated to start in the third quarter of 2025.
This extension will include new automated clearance facilities for cargo vehicles and arriving vehicles.
The Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) will also be extended to create a direct route for vehicles exiting Woodlands Checkpoint to access the expressway, reducing traffic congestion on local roads during peak hours.
Subsequent phases will comprise building additional clearance facilities and retrofitting the existing checkpoint.
The full redevelopment of Woodlands Checkpoint aims to improve clearance efficiency across all modes of transportation, reduce average travel time during peak periods to 15 minutes and increase automation by incorporating systems for automated in-car immigration clearance.
ICA will also be able to conduct security checks away from the main checkpoint structure and provide holding areas for vehicles within the checkpoint to alleviate congestion on the BKE and surrounding roads.
"ICA will continue to leverage technology and develop innovative solutions to facilitate cross-border travel and trade, while keeping our borders secure," said the release.