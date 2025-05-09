Singapore's Catholic Church rejoices at election of Pope Leo XIV

SINGAPORE: The Catholic Church in Singapore on Friday (May 9) celebrated the election of Pope Leo XIV, who succeeds Pope Francis.

Robert Francis Prevost is the first pope from the US. He was elected on Thursday after cardinals chose him to lead the 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide.

"The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore gives thanks to almighty God for blessing us with a new Vicar of Christ," the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore said in a statement on Friday.

It added: "We rejoice at the election of Pope Leo XIV as the successor of Saint Peter and Supreme Pontiff of the Catholic Church.

"The Roman Catholic Archdiocese unites with the universal church in praying for the Holy Father as he begins his Apostolic ministry."