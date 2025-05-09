Singapore's Catholic Church rejoices at election of Pope Leo XIV
Pope Leo XIV is the first pope from the US.
SINGAPORE: The Catholic Church in Singapore on Friday (May 9) celebrated the election of Pope Leo XIV, who succeeds Pope Francis.
Robert Francis Prevost is the first pope from the US. He was elected on Thursday after cardinals chose him to lead the 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide.
"The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore gives thanks to almighty God for blessing us with a new Vicar of Christ," the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore said in a statement on Friday.
It added: "We rejoice at the election of Pope Leo XIV as the successor of Saint Peter and Supreme Pontiff of the Catholic Church.
"The Roman Catholic Archdiocese unites with the universal church in praying for the Holy Father as he begins his Apostolic ministry."
Aged 69, Prevost has spent most of his career as a missionary in Peru. He served as a bishop in Chiclayo in northwest Peru from 2015 to 2023, and became a Peruvian citizen in 2015, so he has dual nationality.
In 2023, he became a cardinal.
Pope Leo is a member of the global Augustinian religious order, which operates in 50 countries and has a focus on a life of community and equality among its members.
The papal inauguration usually takes place less than a week after the election, with a mass celebrated before political and religious leaders from around the world.
Ahead of that, Pope Leo will lead a mass on Friday for cardinals in the Sistine Chapel and recite the Regina Caeli prayer in St Peter's Square on Sunday.