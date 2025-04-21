Pope Francis dies at the age 88
Pope Francis was the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church.
VATICAN: Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, has died, the Vatican said in a video statement on Monday (Apr 21).
He was 88 and had recently survived a serious bout of double pneumonia.
"Dear brothers and sisters, it is with profound sadness I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis," Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced on the Vatican's TV channel.
"At 7.35am this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father."
Pope Francis became head of the Catholic Church in March 2013. He was the spiritual leader of 1.3 billion Roman Catholics worldwide.
Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in 1936 to Italian immigrants from Argentina, he was the first Latin American to lead the Catholic Church.
He sought to project simplicity into the grand role and never took possession of the ornate papal apartments in the Apostolic Palace used by his predecessors, saying he preferred to live in a community setting for his "psychological health".
He inherited a Church that was under attack over a child sex abuse scandal and torn by infighting in the Vatican bureaucracy, and was elected with a clear mandate to restore order.
But as his papacy progressed, he faced fierce criticism from conservatives, who accused him of trashing cherished traditions. He also drew the ire of progressives, who felt he should have done much more to reshape the 2,000-year-old Church.
While he struggled with internal dissent, Pope Francis became a global superstar, drawing huge crowds on his many foreign travels as he tirelessly promoted interfaith dialogue and peace, taking the side of the marginalised, such as migrants.
Despite several health troubles, he remained an active pontiff, with a busy weekly schedule and regular overseas trips.
In September 2024, he completed a four-nation Asia-Pacific tour, including Singapore, the longest of his papacy by duration and distance.
HOSPITALISED FOR FIVE WEEKS
The Argentine pontiff had been recovering at the Santa Marta guesthouse. He was hospitalised for five weeks earlier this year with life-threatening pneumonia. While in hospital, he almost died twice.
The double pneumonia damaged his lungs and strained his respiratory muscles, doctors said. After being discharged on Mar 23, he returned to the Vatican for a convalescence of at least two months.
In early April, the Vatican said a chest X-ray confirmed a "slight improvement" in Pope Francis' lungs and improvements were also reported in his motor skills, voice and breathing.
Although he had continued to use oxygen through a cannula, the pope had been able to remove it for short periods. The pope had issued statements, including one on Mar 16, acknowledging his fragile health.
On the day he left the Gemelli, he appeared in a wheelchair on a hospital balcony, waving his hands from his lap to the hundreds of pilgrims gathered below to greet him.
He spoke a few words in a weak voice, saying through a microphone: "Thank you, everyone."