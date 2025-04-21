Singapore leaders send condolences after death of Pope Francis, hail his 'legacy of love and faith'

SINGAPORE: Singapore's leaders paid tribute to Pope Francis on Monday (Apr 21) after the pontiff died at the age of 88.

In a Facebook post, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam said the pope's "unwavering compassion, humility and dedication to humanity inspired us all", and that his message of peace and understanding touched people from all walks of life.

"I was deeply honoured to meet Pope Francis during my visit to Rome in June 2024, and again during his papal visit to Singapore in September 2024. I cherish the conversations that we had," he added.

He sent his condolences to the Catholic community, saying it has lost "a remarkable shepherd".

"May his legacy of love and faith inspire us to continue to work actively for the good of humanity everywhere," he added.