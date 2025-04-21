Singapore leaders send condolences after death of Pope Francis, hail his 'legacy of love and faith'
Pope Francis died on Monday (Apr 21) at the age of 88.
SINGAPORE: Singapore's leaders paid tribute to Pope Francis on Monday (Apr 21) after the pontiff died at the age of 88.
In a Facebook post, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam said the pope's "unwavering compassion, humility and dedication to humanity inspired us all", and that his message of peace and understanding touched people from all walks of life.
"I was deeply honoured to meet Pope Francis during my visit to Rome in June 2024, and again during his papal visit to Singapore in September 2024. I cherish the conversations that we had," he added.
He sent his condolences to the Catholic community, saying it has lost "a remarkable shepherd".
"May his legacy of love and faith inspire us to continue to work actively for the good of humanity everywhere," he added.
Listen:
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said he was saddened to learn of the pope's death, and also extended his condolences to the Catholic community.
"His leadership and compassion have touched countless lives, inspired hope, and strengthened efforts to build harmony across all faiths and bring people together," he added.
He said he was honoured to meet the pontiff during his visit to Singapore in September last year, and that he had brought with him "an uplifting message of compassion and inclusivity that resonated with many Singaporeans".
"He leaves behind a lasting and strong legacy that will be remembered for years to come," said the prime minister.
Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong hailed Pope Francis’ efforts to engage with representatives of other religions and his consistent push for interreligious dialogue.
Recounting their meeting during Pope Francis’ visit, Mr Lee said the pair had a good discussion about Singapore and its multicultural, multireligious communities.
“I was glad he was able to make the visit, and honoured to have an audience with him. My deepest condolences to all Catholics on the passing of the pope,” he said in a Facebook post.
"TIRELESS ADVOCATE"
Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in 1936 to Italian immigrants from Argentina, Pope Francis was the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church. He became its head in March 2013.
He died on Monday morning at his residence in the Vatican’s Santa Marta guesthouse, where he had been recovering after being hospitalised for five weeks with life-threatening pneumonia.
Pope Francis' visit to Singapore was the first papal visit to the country in 38 years.
Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, who served as the pope's Minister in Attendance then, said he was “overwhelmed with a deep sadness” after hearing of his death.
Describing the pontiff’s wry sense of humour and personable nature, Mr Tong recounted how the pope had joked with him during the quiet moments of the visit.
“He was totally disarming, and made me feel at ease in his presence, and by doing so, he showed that whilst he was the pope, he was still also very much one of us,” he said.
Pope Francis had been a “tireless advocate for peace and harmony”, said Mr Tong.
"We mourn the loss of this extraordinary leader who sought to unite the world not with scripture readings or with authority, but by his sheer warmth of personality," he said.
Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan said Pope Francis’ trip to Singapore had become “all the more poignant” after his passing.
“‘A shining sign of hope’ has departed but left indelible memories for everyone who has met him or listened to him over the years,” said Dr Balakrishnan in a Facebook post on Monday.
Pope Francis’s death comes a day after he made his first prolonged public appearance since being discharged on Mar 23 from a 38-day hospital stay for pneumonia.
On Easter Sunday, the pope entered St Peter's Square in an open-air popemobile shortly after midday, greeting cheering crowds. He had also offered a special blessing for the first time since Christmas.
The pontiff had been at the Vatican for a convalescence of at least two months after double pneumonia damaged his lungs and strained his respiratory muscles.
News of his death sparked reactions from all over the world, with many leaders praising his efforts to reform the worldwide church and offering condolences to the world's 1.4 billion Catholics.