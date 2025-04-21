'Champion of unity and hope': Catholic Church in Singapore pays tribute to Pope Francis

SINGAPORE: Pope Francis was a "model of mercy and compassion", the Catholic Church in Singapore said on Monday (Apr 21) as it paid tribute to the pontiff, who died at the age of 88.

"He was a champion of unity and hope, not just for Catholics, but for the world, especially the weak, the marginalised, and the poor," the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore said in a statement on its website.

The Archdiocese added that the pope spoke for displaced refugees and victims of war, and urged world leaders to seek peace through dialogue and justice.

"Pope Francis’ constant call for inclusivity gave the world a church that welcomed all, especially those who yearned for love, mercy, and hope.

"His actions inspired the faithful to be the face of Christ to others and reach out to those on the fringes of society," it added.

It also noted how the pope was an advocate for the environment, urging global action to combat climate change.

Pope Francis visited Singapore in September 2024 as part of a four-nation Asia-Pacific tour, the longest of his papacy.

During his visit to Singapore, he held a meeting with youths of different faiths and "emphasised dialogue and understanding between the religious communities".

He urged the youths to be courageous and open to feedback so as to have sincere dialogue with one another.

"In his final days, the Holy Father continued his work of preaching joy and sharing Christ’s all-embracing love, attending the Holy Week liturgies and meeting the faithful whenever he went.

"His earthly life was full of fervour for Christ’s mission till the end, living out the words of his encyclical 'Dilexit Nos' (He loved us), exuding love and serving with joy. We thank the Lord for His gift of Pope Francis and his service on earth."